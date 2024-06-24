ENCINITAS VISITORS CENTER REBRANDS TO “VISIT ENCINITAS” AND LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE, LIVE NOW
Visitencinitasca.com Is a Comprehensive Resource for Locals and Visitors Showcasing the Best That Encinitas Has to Offer
From the exhilarating waves that beckon surf enthusiasts to the trendy boutiques, restaurants, and nature trails inviting exploration, our town is a treasure of experiences waiting to be uncovered.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encinitas isn’t just a destination, it’s a vibe! The Encinitas Visitors Center is rebranding to “Visit Encinitas” and launching a new Visit Encinitas website, www.visitencinitasca.com, offering locals and visitors alike the ultimate guide to everything this vibrant community has to offer. The new website is live NOW, just in time for the official start of summer.
— Carol Knight, Director of Visit Encinitas
Explore the sun-soaked beaches teeming with activities, uncover the charm of our iconic attractions, and discover family-friendly options and pet-friendly paradises. Hot surf spots, hiking trails, trendy boutiques, art exhibitions, yoga retreats, romantic getaways, culinary adventures, nightlife, entertainment, and sports activities -- are all highlighted on Visitencinitasca.com.
Key features of the new website include:
• Comprehensive Event Calendar: Stay up-to-date with local events, festivals, and activities.
• Interactive Maps: Easily locate top attractions, dining, shopping, and accommodation options.
• Itineraries and Insiders Guides: Discover curated itineraries and insider tips to make the most of your visit.
• Community Stories: Read about the people, history, and culture that make Encinitas unique.
• Resource Hub: Access essential information for planning your trip, daytrip or staycation, from transportation options to local weather.
• Advertising Opportunities: Reach your target audience with featured listings, ad banners and social media campaigns.
“From the exhilarating waves that beckon surf enthusiasts to the trendy boutiques, restaurants, and tranquil nature trails inviting exploration, our town is a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be uncovered,” said Carol Knight, Director of Visit Encinitas. “As a long-time resident, I’m excited to be able to bring this new comprehensive resource to locals and visitors that highlights all of the areas of Encinitas: Downtown Encinitas “By the Beach,” Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Leucadia, Olivenhain and “New Encinitas” along the El Camino Real Corridor.”
“Our goal with Visitencinitasca.com is to provide an immersive, user-friendly experience that showcases the unique charm, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty of Encinitas,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of Visit Encinitas. “We worked with Renewww Marketing, a full-service digital marketing company based in North County, to redesign the site so that every local tourism-related Encinitas business is listed, and it is a much more vibrant, inclusive and interactive experience. We invite everyone to explore our current calendar of local events, connect, and discover all that our beautiful city has to offer."
ABOUT VISIT ENCINITAS:
Visit Encinitas is your go-to resource for visitors and locals alike to discover all that this unique seaside town has to offer. From the hot surf spots and hiking trails to the art scene and boutiques, Visit Encinitas offers a comprehensive in-depth look into our five unique communities. www.visitencinitasca.com, where you can explore, discover and fall in love with Encinitas – one click at a time!
The Encinitas Visitors Center, located at 535 Encinitas Blvd. Suite 116, has knowledgeable staff available to answer questions, provide area maps and directions, and to let people know about current happenings and the best things to see and do in the city.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACT:
Laura Charlton (formerly Johnson)
laurajohnsonpr@yahoo.com
(760) 450-7749 cell
Laura Charlton
Laura Johnson Public Relations
+1 760-450-7749
laurajohnsonpr@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram