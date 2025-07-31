CBP offers reemployment opportunity to retired BP agents

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently offering opportunities for former U.S. Border Patrol agents who retired between July 2020 and July 2024 to rejoin the agency as a reemployed annuitant.

“CBP is committed to hiring the best individuals for our frontline law enforcement positions,” said CBP’s Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright. “Border Patrol retirees have the knowledge and experience we need to address the challenges ahead, and this would provide a unique opportunity to continue their service.”

Reemployed annuitants serve at the will of the appointing official. As a reemployed annuitant, CBP may allow a waiver of salary offset, known as a Dual Compensation Waiver, which enables CBP to reemploy Federal Employee Retirement Service and Civil Service Retirement System annuitants on a temporary or time-limited term without a reduction in salary while continuing to receive their full annuity.

Under this opportunity, reemployed annuitants will be assigned to a full-time work schedule under a term appointment lasting for a period of more than one year, but not more than four years. CBP may extend appointments depending on mission need.

Applications are currently being accepted for the following two positions: Border Patrol Agent (Reemployed Annuitant) GS-1896-13, and Border Patrol Agent (Reemployed Annuitant) GS-1896-12.

Additional information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions for applicants, is available on CBP.gov. For more information on a career with CBP, visit the Careers website