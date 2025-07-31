CBP Area Port of Houston/Galveston continues to seize weapons flowing southbound

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the Area Port of Houston/Galveston stationed at the seaport continue to seize large numbers of firearms – many of which are smuggled southbound to dangerous nations such as Honduras. These weapons shipments could fuel chaos and contribute to escalating violence and instability in regions already grappling with security challenges.

In the past two years through June 2025, CBP has seized over 400 handguns and long arms, nearly 1,000 magazines and gun parts, and nearly 52,000 rounds of ammunition. The attempted smuggling of these guns and individual parts is often done by masking them within shipments of otherwise legitimate goods in shipping containers headed to sea.

These CBP enforcement efforts highlight our ongoing mission to disrupt transnational criminal activity, while providing law enforcement counterparts with intelligence that can lead to identification, arrest, and prosecution of individuals working as part of these global criminal networks.

“CBP’s core function is to keep American safe by ensuring that weapons and terrorists do not enter the United States,” said CBP Area Port Director Thomas Mahn of Port Houston/Galveston. “We remain vigilant in our mission to prevent the illegal import or export of firearms and other contraband that can fuel violence and instability abroad and these seizures are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our officers who work tirelessly to protect our borders and communities."

Examples of various CBP firearms seizures include:

20 rounds of 45 ACP ammunition discovered concealed within a shipment of used household goods headed to Honduras.

One shotgun and 25 12-gauge shotgun shells seized that were destined for Honduras.

Two pistols, two scopes, five magazines, one red dot sight, and 117 rounds of ammunition were discovered concealed within a shipment of used household goods that were destined for Honduras

Two rifles, two magazines, and 769 rounds of ammunition were discovered concealed within a shipment of used household goods destined for Honduras.

For additional photos and video of CBP weapons seizures, visit: DVIDS - CBP Outbound Weapons Seizures.