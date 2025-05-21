Texas Game Wardens Issue Safety Reminder Ahead of Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Texas Game Wardens are gearing up for a busy summer on lakes, rivers and coastal waters to keep boaters safe.

With more than 560,000 registered boats and an estimated 359,000 unregistered paddlecraft on Texas waterways, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging boaters to make wearing life jackets, sober operation of boats and common-sense safety their top priorities. Operators of personal watercraft should also be aware that these vessels have unique safety laws, including always wearing a life jacket and operating in daylight hours only.

“Texas Game Wardens will be out Memorial Day weekend to ensure the public enjoys their time on the water responsibly,” said Cody Jones, TPWD assistant commander for marine enforcement. “But we also need boaters to take safety seriously. Many of the deaths and serious injuries that occurred in Texas waters last year were preventable.”

Game wardens will continue to patrol the waterways across the state throughout the summer season, working to prevent accidents and assist those in need. While game wardens are trained and equipped to respond quickly, many emergencies can be avoided altogether when boaters make informed, responsible choices.

“Every life jacket worn and every sober operator behind the wheel contributes to a safer environment for everyone on the water,” said Erika Brooks, TPWD boating education specialist.

Safety Requirements and Reminders

Wear a life jacket: Required for children under 13 and essential for all.

Required for children under 13 and essential for all. Use the engine cut-off switch: It’s the law and can help prevent serious injury.

It’s the law and can help prevent serious injury. Never operate a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol: Penalties include fines and license suspension.

Penalties include fines and license suspension. Take a boater safety course: Required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, operating certain vessels.

Required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, operating certain vessels. Personal watercraft operators must wear a life jacket, follow the 50-foot rule and stay off the water after sunset.

must wear a life jacket, follow the 50-foot rule and stay off the water after sunset. Be weather-aware, communicate your plans, and avoid overcrowding your boat.

Avoid saltwater if you have open wounds as Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in Texas coastal waters.

“Boater education is one of the most effective tools we have for reducing incidents,” Jones added. “Of those involved in fatal or serious accidents, many had never taken a safety course. That’s something every boater can control.”

To find certified safety courses, check boating laws, or review equipment requirements, visit the TPWD Boater Education Program.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a wildlife violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. Dispatchers are available 24/7. Reports can be made anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.