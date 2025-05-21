Crimmins Residential Staffing Named to tendercare’s Trusted Network

Crimmins Residential Staffing, a domestic staffing agency specializing in high-level placements, has been named a member of the Trusted Network in tendercare.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crimmins Residential Staffing , a premier domestic staffing agency specializing in high-level household placements, is excited to share that it has been named a verified member of the Trusted Network in tendercare, an AI-powered platform that supports families caring for aging loved ones. This inclusion reflects Crimmins’ continued commitment to excellence and expands visibility to the growing number of family vetted support services they can count on.With over a decade of experience, Crimmins Residential Staffing has been dedicated to thoughtfully matching clients with exceptional household staff, including companions and Certified Nursing Assistants who provide not just assistance but meaningful companionship. Their personalized approach ensures that each placement aligns with the unique dynamics of every home.The tendercare app is a modern solution for family caregivers, combining secure information management with guided care planning tools, document organization, emergency readiness, and a curated directory of vetted professional services across categories such as home care, financial planning, real estate, legal assistance, and more. Every Trusted Network member undergoes a stringent and comprehensive vetting process, including background checks, credential verification, auditing, and review by the tendercare team.David Crimmins, Founder and Managing Partner of Crimmins Residential Staffing, stated:"Our mission has always been to provide families with the highest quality household staff who not only meet their needs but also enrich their lives. Being included in tendercare’s Trusted Network helps us reach more families who are navigating caregiving challenges and want tailored, high-touch support at home. "Shauna Sweeney, Founder and CEO of tendercare, added:"Families often face the daunting question of 'Who do I call?' The Trusted Network was built to offer credible answers, connecting families to verified services across every aspect of care. We’re proud to feature Crimmins Residential Staffing and their longstanding reputation for excellence.”About Crimmins Residential StaffingFounded in 2014 and based in Greenwich, CT, Crimmins Residential Staffing specializes in placing high-caliber household staff, including companions and Certified Nursing Assistants, estate managers, and personal assistants, for discerning families across the United States. Their commitment to understanding each client's unique needs ensures successful, long-term placements.

