UltraSight™ Appoints Peter Chang Soo Kim to Board of Directors

Mr. Peter Chang Soo Kim

Global business leader brings 40+ years of leadership across insurance, healthcare, and institutional strategy

UltraSight is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cardiac care, using machine learning to bring diagnostic-quality imaging to more people, in more places.” — Mr. Peter Chang Soo Kim

UltraSight is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cardiac care, using machine learning to bring diagnostic-quality imaging to more people, in more places." — Mr. Peter Chang Soo Kim

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a digital health leader using machine learning to transform cardiac imaging, today announced the appointment of Mr. Peter Chang Soo Kim to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kim, widely regarded as one of South Korea's most accomplished and respected business leaders, brings decades of executive leadership across healthcare, insurance, and institutional strategy. His appointment reflects UltraSight's continued focus on growth and strengthening its governance as the company expands its machine learning ultrasound technology across the United States.Mr. Kim spent over 40 years at the Samsung Group, where he held a series of influential leadership roles across the conglomerate. He served as CEO of Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, overseeing two of the largest insurance entities in Asia. Under his leadership, both organizations achieved significant operational transformation, increased market share, and expanded their global footprint. His tenure also included senior executive positions at Samsung C&T (Construction & Trading), S-1 Corporation (Security), and the Samsung Group Chief Executive Office, where he played a central role in shaping long-term enterprise strategy.In addition to his corporate achievements, Mr. Kim has made a lasting impact in the healthcare sector as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Samsung Medical Foundation, one of South Korea's most prominent medical institutions. His stewardship has advanced key initiatives in clinical innovation, patient care, and hospital governance."UltraSight is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cardiac care, using machine learning to bring diagnostic-quality imaging to more people, in more places," said Mr. Peter Chang Soo Kim. "I'm honored to join the board at such a pivotal time and look forward to supporting the company's mission to expand access to quality cardiac care through advanced, accessible technology.""Mr. Kim's exceptional global leadership, strategic insight, and deep commitment to healthcare innovation make him an ideal addition to the UltraSight board," said Davidi Vortman, CEO of UltraSight. "His guidance will be instrumental as we expand our footprint and continue advancing accessible cardiac imaging."Mr. Kim's impact has been recognized widely: he is a four-time recipient of the Top 100 CEOs in Korea award by Maeil Business Newspaper and was honored as Most Valuable Alumnus by Korea University.Mr. Kim is currently based in San Diego, California. His global perspective and proven leadership across healthcare and enterprise strategy will support UltraSight as it scales its machine guided ultrasound platform and works to reshape the future of cardiac imaging worldwide.About UltraSight™:UltraSight™ is revolutionizing cardiac care by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of cardiac ultrasound. Our deep learning based Real-Time Guidance software empowers any healthcare provider to acquire diagnostic-quality echocardiography images, regardless of experience level, optimizing workflows and expanding access to cardiac ultrasound. By democratizing access to cardiac ultrasound, UltraSight aims to improve patient access, operational efficiency, and overall patient care. UltraSight 's software has FDA 510(k) Clearance and is UKCA and CE Marked to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more news and information, visit our website or follow UltraSight on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

