Elgin Pharmacy Collaborates with Splash Omnimedia on Website, Video, and Print Projects

ELGIN, SC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elgin Pharmacy, a locally owned pharmacy serving the Elgin community, has completed a series of strategic marketing initiatives in collaboration with Splash Omnimedia. The partnership focused on three key areas: launching a new website, producing video content, and developing branded print materials—all crafted to reflect the pharmacy’s trusted role in the community and provide a more accessible, informative experience for patients.

The new website offers user-friendly navigation and updated information on services, while the video content shares the pharmacy’s story and values in a compelling, visual format. Supporting print materials help ensure consistent, professional branding across touchpoints, reinforcing Elgin Pharmacy’s dedication to high-quality care.

“Elgin Pharmacy’s passion for serving their community is inspiring,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “It was an honor to support their vision by creating materials that communicate their mission and enhance their connection with patients. These focused projects help them stand out and reinforce the trust they’ve built in Elgin over the years.”

This collaborative effort is a reflection of Elgin Pharmacy’s ongoing commitment to improving customer service and adapting to the evolving needs of its patients, while staying true to its community-based roots.

About Elgin Pharmacy:

Elgin Pharmacy is a trusted, locally owned pharmacy that provides personalized care and expert health services to the Elgin, SC community. Known for its customer-first approach, Elgin Pharmacy offers a welcoming and informative environment for patients seeking both prescription and over-the-counter support.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a marketing and media agency based in South Carolina, specializing in web design, video production, and creative collateral. Focused on delivering impactful, customized solutions, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations to strengthen their brand and engage with their audience more effectively.

Contact Information:

Splash Omnimedia

711 E Main Street, Suite J2

Lexington, SC 29072

Phone: (803) 785-5656

Email: splashme@splashomnimedia.com

Website: https://splashomnimedia.com

[###]



