PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - May 21, 2025

Media Contact:

Laura Lapierre, Wetlands Program Manager

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6177, Laura.Lapierre@Vermont.gov

Wetland Maps Improved for Over 20% of Vermont:

Public Invited to Comment on Draft Updates

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) invites the public to comment on draft updates to the state wetland maps in 107 towns. The map update covers over 20% of Vermont and shows the approximate location and shape of wetlands. It includes major parts of Washington, Chittenden, Addison, and Rutland counties and a lesser part of Lamoille, Orange, Caledonia and Bennington counties and the towns of Berkshire and Franklin.

Using new technology and high-quality aerial images, DEC will continue to update maps for the entire state to better identify wetlands and thus protect, restore, and reduce impacts to them. The updates are required by the Flood Safety Act, Act 121, passed in 2024.

“Wetlands, such as marshes and swamps, are protected areas because of their vital functions and values. From floodwater storage to wildlife habitat, wetlands offer many benefits to society and the natural world,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Robust wetland maps are key because they help guide development and protect the quality of life that attracts many to Vermont.”

Wetland maps can help property owners, towns, and developers by:

Streamlining the wetland regulatory process

Aiding in flood control planning

Informing real estate decisions

Supporting land use planning

Facilitating water quality restoration planning

Guiding wetland restoration and mitigation efforts

Wetlands are transitional areas where land and water meet and require professional wetland scientists to find their exact boundary.

“Wetland maps are important planning tools, but much of the state was last mapped over 30 years ago and missed a significant amount of wetland area,” said Laura Lapierre, Wetlands Program Manager. “The maps do not replace the need for boundary delineations when a project is proposed near a wetland.”

View the changes to the Vermont Significant Wetlands Inventory Map on the online interactive map. To learn more, check out the Environmental Notice Bulletin materials or attend one of the public meetings next month:

June 5, 2025, 5:00 pm:

June 10, 2025, 5:00 pm:

