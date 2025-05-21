Governor Ivey Appoints Judge Benjamin M. Bowden to Alabama Court of Civil Appeals

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the appointment of Judge Benjamin M. Bowden to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. The governor informed Judge Bowden of her selection today.

“Judge Bowden’s impressive record as a legal scholar is matched by his exemplary performance as an attorney, prosecutor and judge. He has steadfastly demonstrated a dedication to justice and fairness under the law. I have the utmost confidence that he will serve with the highest integrity,” said Governor Ivey.

Judge Bowden will fill the vacancy on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals left by Judge Bill Lewis, who was appointed by Governor Ivey to the Alabama Supreme Court on Tuesday, following the resignation of Justice Jay Mitchell.

“I am humbled by the confidence Governor Ivey has shown in allowing me to serve on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals,” said Judge Ben Bowden. “Angie and I are thrilled at this new opportunity. I’m a public servant at heart and I look forward to serving the people of Alabama in this important and exciting way. Can’t wait to get started!”

Judge Bowden has held the position of Circuit Judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit in Covington County since his election in 2016. Previously, Judge Bowden served as Probate Judge of Covington County from 2008 until 2016.

The holder of an undergraduate degree from The University of Alabama and a juris doctor from The University of Alabama School of Law, Judge Bowden received his officer’s commission through the U.S. Air Force ROTC program. Upon graduation in 1992, he entered the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, serving at Bitburg Air Base, Germany, and Aviano Air Base, Italy.

After leaving active duty in 1997, Judge Bowden returned stateside to join the Andalusia law firm of Albrittons, Clifton, Alverson, Moody & Bowden, P.C. There, he maintained a general litigation practice while also serving as the Municipal Prosecutor for the City of Andalusia and as an Assistant District Attorney. During his career, he successfully prosecuted two capital murder cases, one of which was the longest jury trial in the history of Covington County.

Judge Bowden remained a member of the Air Force Reserves until his retirement in 2023 with the rank of Colonel.

Judge Bowden’s appointment is effective immediately.

Judge Bowden’s official headshot is attached.

###