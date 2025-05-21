Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,278 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB287 for Government Oversight and SID Taxation Concerns

NEBRASKA, May 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB287 for Government Oversight and SID Taxation Concerns

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has vetoed LB287, which was amended to include two other bills prior to final passage by the Legislature on May 14. The Governor’s letter to the legislature cites concerns relative to each of the three bills – LB287, LB514 and LB321.

Gov. Pillen said he objects to the state creating redundant oversight as well as expanding it, as would happen through LB287 and LB514. He also disagrees with giving regulatory and taxing authority to Sanitary and Improvement Districts (SIDs) over those who live outside of those jurisdictions, as stipulated in LB321.

The Governor’s veto letter is included.

Veto letter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB287 for Government Oversight and SID Taxation Concerns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more