Gov. Pillen Vetoes LB287 for Government Oversight and SID Taxation Concerns

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has vetoed LB287, which was amended to include two other bills prior to final passage by the Legislature on May 14. The Governor’s letter to the legislature cites concerns relative to each of the three bills – LB287, LB514 and LB321.

Gov. Pillen said he objects to the state creating redundant oversight as well as expanding it, as would happen through LB287 and LB514. He also disagrees with giving regulatory and taxing authority to Sanitary and Improvement Districts (SIDs) over those who live outside of those jurisdictions, as stipulated in LB321.

The Governor’s veto letter is included.