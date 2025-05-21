NextLaw Announces the Providing Support to Young Entrepreneurs Scholarship

Tacoma, Washington – NextLaw is excited to announce the debut of a new scholarship, its Providing Support to Young Entrepreneurs Scholarship. This scholarship invites undergraduate and graduate students in all areas of study to submit videos discussing their ideas of businesses they want to start after they graduate–or even while they’re still in school.

The scholarship selection committee with NextLaw specifically wants students to highlight the ways they think their education may lend to their business’s success.

NextLaw looks forward to offering its winning student $2,500 in financial support as well as logistical aid when the student chooses to get their business up and running.

Students have until October 1, 2025, to complete their scholarship applications and submit them for the scholarship selection committee’s approval. The team reserves up to three months to select a winner and will only reach out to its chosen student.

Students applying for the Providing Support to Young Entrepreneurs Scholarship should carefully consider how their education has shaped their business goals. Students’ videos should be no more than three minutes long and should be shot in well-lit rooms. NextLaw recommends students hold their cameras as still as possible to ensure a high-quality image.

Unfortunately, the team cannot accept scholarship applications submitted without all essential materials or with materials that do not meet the requirements specified on the scholarship’s terms and conditions page. Likewise, the scholarship selection committee will not consider scholarships submitted after the October 1 deadline.

Students who use AI to generate a video wholesale, produce their script, create false actors for their videos, or modify their voices will have their applications removed from the applicant pool.

NextLaw looks forward to offering an ambitious and clever student the financial support they need to finish their degree and kickstart their business.

NextLaw

949 Market Street, Suite 701 Tacoma WA 98402

253-238-2558

info@calldannext.com

https://calldannext.com/

Press Contact : Daniel J. Gerl - Founder/Managing Attorney

