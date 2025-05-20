Experience mission-driven innovation at VA

Innovation and learning join forces to drive transformative changes in health care at VA. From pioneering new medical technologies to reimagining how care is delivered, innovation is a daily commitment at VA to improve the well-being of Veterans across the country.

If you’re looking for a career that allows you to provide care to those who’ve bravely served while using the latest advancements, consider VA.

Technology that puts Veterans first

Through the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning, VA health care teams are leveraging cutting-edge tools to make care more personalized, accessible and effective. Innovations like telehealth, remote monitoring and mobile health apps have opened the door for Veterans—especially those in rural areas—to get quality care when and where they need it. VA’s adoption of virtual reality (VR) in pain management and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment is also breaking new ground. Veterans can experience calming environments or guided therapy sessions through VR headsets, helping reduce reliance on medication and improve mental health and clinical outcomes.

A culture of collaboration and creativity

Through programs like the VA Innovation Ecosystem and partnerships with top research institutions, clinicians and staff are encouraged to bring forward bold ideas and test new approaches.

Every year, VA’s Diffusion of Excellence Shark Tank Competition highlights frontline employees—many of them nurses or physicians—who’ve designed game-changing care models. For example:

A VA nurse in Boston created a program that reduces opioid use after surgery by improving pain education and alternative therapy access.

A primary care doctor in Florida developed a streamlined screening tool for suicide risk, which is now being shared nationwide.

Projects like 3D-printed prosthetics and artificial intelligence in diagnostics show just how far VA is willing to go to support Veteran wellness today and in the future.

Work at VA

At its core, VA innovation is about honoring Veterans with the best possible care. As new challenges emerge, VA remains committed to being agile, forward-thinking and Veteran-focused.

Join the mission today, and explore a career that is All About Veterans.