Free career mentoring and guidance from America’s top companies

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

ACP is a national nonprofit organization that bridges the gap between the military and civilian sectors, connecting experienced professionals with Veterans and active duty spouses seeking successful civilian careers. Through tailored one-on-one mentorship, strategic networking opportunities and robust online resources, ACP combats underemployment and empowers individuals to achieve their full career potential. Last year, the average starting salary was $90,000.

Veterans understand the power of guidance and shared experience. From boot camp buddies to seasoned NCOs, mentorship has likely played a crucial role in navigating your military career. However, the need for a guiding hand doesn’t end when you transition to civilian life; it becomes even more vital as you navigate new professional landscapes. Whether you’re just starting your post-service career, hitting your stride or looking to make a significant change, mentorship offers invaluable support and insights.

This month also marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a timely reminder of how crucial balance, support and community are—especially during times of change. Navigating a career transition, entering a new industry or simply adjusting to a different routine can be stressful. Mentorship plays a quiet but influential role in easing that stress, offering encouragement, career guidance and a reminder that no one has to navigate these changes alone.

Since 2010, more than 37,000 Veterans and military spouses have found success through ACP. During Military Appreciation Month, we believe one of the most meaningful ways to honor that service is by supporting those transitioning to new careers and chapters in life.

Senior executives from America’s top companies, including Amazon, Disney, Lockheed Martin and MLB, volunteer as mentors for ACP, and it will hand-pick a mentor based on your career interests and professional history. Together, you and your mentor will create a tailored action plan and connect monthly to track progress toward your goals. ACP staff will provide guidance throughout the mentorship to ensure success.

Typical mentorship topics include:

Résumé review and interview preparation.

Career exploration.

Work-life balance.

Networking.

Small business development.

Leadership and professional communication.

Join our free, personalized career mentorship program at and experience a year-long mentorship to assist you with your civilian career goals. Whether you are transitioning, mid-career or a seasoned professional, apply today.

How to get started

Visit ACP’s website and fill out a brief application. Answer questions about your career goals, military experience and mentoring preferences.

What to expect after applying?

ACP will contact you within one business day to schedule a 15-minute phone call to ask a few more questions and match each Veteran with the right mentor.

ACP will introduce you to a mentor within several weeks of your application to the program and will check in throughout the year to provide customized resources and ensure positive outcomes. 98% of Veterans would recommend ACP.

All post-9/11 Veterans who have served at least 180 days of active duty since 9/11 are eligible.

ACP’s weekly LinkedIn Live series connects Veterans directly to partner companies and hiring managers.

ACP’s LinkedIn group, ACP Connects, offers employment opportunities from military-ready employers and professional development resources.

ACP’s Small Business program, ACP Ventures, offers resources, support and community for Veterans interested in entrepreneurship.

Interested in becoming a Mentor? If you have 10-plus years of post-military work experience and are better suited to provide career advice to a newly transitioned Veteran, ACP is always seeking enthusiastic mentors who can commit an hour a month. Sign up to become a mentor.