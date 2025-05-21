Shawn Kimbro Named 2025 Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award Recipient

May 21, 2025

Shawn Kimbro, recipient of 2025 Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award. Photo by Brendan Felch, used with permission by Maryland DNR.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission named writer Shawn Kimbro the 2025 recipient of the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award.

The commission and department recognize Kimbro for his decades of advocacy for conservation, education, and advocacy work as it relates to fisheries in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Kimbro has written extensively on fishing ethics and techniques, and championed successful ethical angler outreach. His work, which includes nationally recognized books, syndicated articles, podcasts, and film, contains a frequent theme – protecting Maryland’s fish and improving their habitat.

“Shawn exemplifies the effort and dedication to Maryland fisheries that the award was founded on and he is a deserving recipient,” said Scott Lenox, chair of the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission.

Nominator David Rockland said Kimbro has tirelessly given talks to thousands of anglers at fishing clubs, conservation groups, fishing and boating shows, and other outdoor-related events. Kimbro is a longstanding board member of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and is also involved with several other fishing and environmental organizations, including Coastal Conservation Association Maryland.

“It is an overwhelming honor to be recognized by my peers in the Maryland sports fishing community,” Kimbro said. “I believe that when people learn how to ethically enjoy our shared natural resources, they inevitably become conservationists and environmentalists. I’ve met a diverse group of knowledgeable and passionate people who have dedicated their lives to cleaner water and better habitat. For all they do and for all they are teaching me, I am deeply grateful. There is much work ahead, and our mission has only begun.”

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award was established by the commission to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, and other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland. It has been presented annually to one or more recipients each year since 2020.

“To be mentioned with my personal heroes like Joe Brooks, Lefty Kreh, Ken Lewis, and all the previous Maryland Sports Fishing Achievement Award winners is profoundly humbling,” Kimbro said.

Kimbro will be honored during a presentation this fall.