Sunset Point Rest Area ranked among nation’s best

PHOENIX – For those taking to state highways over Memorial Day weekend, rest areas are great places to stretch your legs, let the kiddos and Fido work off some energy, safely use your phone and – most importantly, and often urgently – answer nature’s call.

The Arizona Department of Transportation takes pride in all of our rest areas, but one in particular gets regular callouts from the traveling public: Sunset Point, with its million-dollar views.

That’s why we’re pleased – and not at all surprised – to see Sunset Point Rest Area ranked near the top of The Best Public Restrooms in America, based on a survey by a group called American River Wellness. Our only question: How can Sunset Point possibly rank third and not first?

Here are just some of ADOT’s arguments for Sunset Point Rest Area deserving top honors:

Those majestic sunsets over the Bradshaw Mountains to the west, and the impressive view across the valley toward those mountains

An extensive renovation completed in 2023 that upgraded the restrooms, vending machine building, ramadas and parking lot, while making the facility more accessible for those with disabilities

Resident caretakers who keep Sunset Point and many other ADOT rest areas clean and well-supplied

The feats of engineering required to provide a rest area at a remote location 55 miles north of downtown Phoenix, including a 1,800-foot-deep well and on-site wastewater treatment

ADOT’s sundial monument honoring state highway workers who have died in the line of duty

We’re committed to keeping rest areas well-maintained and ready to serve the traveling public. With that goal in mind, Hassayama Rest Area along US 60 near Wickenburg is currently closed for renovation, but our other facilities are ready to serve this holiday weekend.

All of ADOT’s rest areas and their amenities are listed at azdot.gov/restareas.