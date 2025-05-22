The Cannata Report’s Annual Fundraiser to Benefit Diabetes Research at Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation

The Cannata Report’s 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala will raise funds for diabetes research at Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation in memory of Mike McGuirk, a beloved member of the office technology industry & president of ProCopy Office Solutions.

40th Annual Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala Raises Funds in Memory of Office Technology Industry Leader Mike McGuirk

Our gala is not just a celebration of our industry's accomplishments—it's a reflection of the camaraderie that defines us....we're honored to focus that spirit in memory of Mike McGuirk.” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report 's 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala, a milestone event honoring excellence and innovation in the office technology industry on November 13, 2025, will also serve a higher purpose—raising funds for diabetes research at The Inserra Family Diabetes Institute at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center.Proceeds from The Cannata Report's Gala will be raised in memory of Mike McGuirk, the beloved owner of ProCopy Office Solutions, a Flex Technology Group company based in Mesa, Arizona. McGuirk, a respected leader, innovator, and philanthropist in the office technology industry, passed away in January 2025. McGuirk served as president of the Business Technology Association West from 2020 to 2022 and was a member of the National BTA Board from 2022 to 2024. He served on the National Dealer Advisory Council for Ricoh and Kyocera and was the president of the Select Dealer Group (SDG) from 2019 – 2020.Hytec Dealer Services and TD SYNNEX will again serve as lead sponsors of The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala, which, in recent years, has raised over $1.75 million for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. Since its inception, The Cannata Report's annual event has raised $3.25 million for a number of charitable organizations nationwide."Our 40th Anniversary Gala is not just a celebration of our industry's accomplishments—it's a reflection of the camaraderie that defines us," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO. "This year, we're honored to focus that spirit in memory of Mike McGuirk, whose impact on this industry and his local community was truly profound."Known for his unwavering dedication to supporting students, McGuirk led the ProCopy Foundation, ProCopy Office Solution's nonprofit group established in 2010, and raised funds to provide scholarships for industry employees' children to attend college. McGuirk was a proud Arizona State University alumnus and ASU Alumni Board and Council member. He also was a member of the Executive Association of Greater Phoenix and Tempe Diablos, an organization serving Arizona's youth by providing resources and educational opportunities.Hackensack University Medical Center is renowned for its programs of distinction in diabetes care and education. The Inserra Family Diabetes Institute promotes research, education and training, and community outreach aimed at improving the lives of people of all ages living with diabetes. Its diabetes research initiatives aim to develop breakthrough treatments and improve quality of life for diabetes patients.The Cannata Report's 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala will be held at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey. For information about attending the event, contact CJ Cannata at cjcannata@cannatareport.com.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

