Silent Push Launches Chrome Extension, Providing New Controls and Quick Access to Data to Preemptively Stop Attacks

Silent Push Total View OpenCTI data

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Push , a leading preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company, announced today the launch of its new Google Chrome Extension , providing immediate access to information about indicators discovered through a user’s browser and new controls to action on them.As part of the company’s continuing efforts to level up security teams’ cyber defenses, Silent Push introduces new integration partner Filigran - the developer of OpenCTI. Silent Push partnerships, including ThreatConnect, continue to improve the customer experience and enhance company-wide security stacks with enriched data from the Silent Push platform.Simone Filiaggi, Sr. Threat Intelligence Analyst at Box, said: "The Silent Push Chrome Extension makes it a lot easier to access actionable, and high-quality threat intelligence. It’s easy to use and improves our ability to detect and respond to threats including quick pivots into the Silent Push platform for a deep dive into adversary infrastructure.”Ken Bagnall, CEO and Co-Founder of Silent Push said “We are committed to providing our customers with the solutions and resources they need to protect themselves from an attack and maintain business resilience.“Our Chrome Extension is bi-directional and makes it easier and faster to action threat intelligence data. It acts as an integration into any of your SaaS platforms. By working directly in your browser through our extension, security teams now have the power to pivot control anywhere on the Internet. Through our integration partnerships and upcoming Abuse Reporting service, we are strengthening our capabilities and commitment so that security teams have the resources they need to identify adversary infrastructure before an attack is launched”, Ken Bagnall said.Jan Johansen, SVP Global Alliances, Filigran, the developer of OpenCTI said: “As a new integration partner, our joint customers will benefit from our better together offering of leading threat intelligence from Silent Push leveraged through our OpenCTI platform featuring comprehensive visualizations and analytic tools. This is the best of both worlds to fully enable security teams to protect their organization.”Andrew Pendargast, Chief Product Officer, ThreatConnect said: “Our long-standing integration partnership with Silent Push enables our joint customers to further their journey towards a fully threat and risk-informed cyber defense. The new Chrome Extension, which offers defenders a far faster time to detect emerging threats, is a great example of the innovation the industry has come to expect from Silent Push.”Traditional IOC-based security models are such a reactive approach that limit security teams from proactively stopping an attack that is yet to launch. Attackers are faster, more automated and increasingly leverage modern techniques to evade detection. A more modern approach is needed.Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA)™ – only available from Silent Push – replace the traditional model, providing an cyber early warning system. With its Chrome Extension, Silent Push empowers Incident Response, Threat Intelligence and SOC teams to swiftly act and protect their organization with preemptive technology accessible with a few clicks.Currently, the Silent Push Chrome Extension is available only to Enterprise customers, and is available via the Chrome Web Store:ABOUT SILENT PUSHSilent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data to enable security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API integrating with any number of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world’s largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 and government agencies. Free community edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

