Silent Push announces participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem
Silent Push has announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem.
Combining the power of our platform to expose Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA), with the ability to act through Copilot AI, allows users to predict and block emerging threats before damage occurs.”RESTON, VA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silent Push today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem.
— Ken Bagnall, Silent Push CEO
Silent Push was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close working relationship with Microsoft.
Ken Bagnall, CEO of Silent Push, said: “Organizations are desperately trying to detect and block emerging attacker activity prior to an attack launching.
“Combining the power of our platform to expose Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA), with the ability to act through Copilot AI, allows customers to predict and block emerging threats before damage occurs.
"Timely, accurate and complete first-party data is what sets Silent Push apart from legacy threat intel providers, and consuming data this via Copilot AI gives customers increased trust, accuracy, and speed, in detecting emerging threats", Ken Bagnall said.
Silent Push is working with Microsoft Product Teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.
Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Security, said: “In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed.
"At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments", Vasu Jakkal said.
Copilot for Security is the industry’s first generative AI solution that will help security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise.
Copilot is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft each day, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide next steps.
Copilot allows organizations to protect using the speed and scale of AI, and transform their security operations.
ABOUT SILENT PUSH
Silent Push reveals adversary infrastructure, campaigns, and security problems by searching across the most timely, accurate and complete Proactive Threat Intelligence dataset available. Defenders can focus on stopping threats before they cause a problem, and significantly improving their security operations across the entire attack chain whilst simultaneously reducing operational complexity.
Gareth Howells
Silent Push
+44 7375 027005
email us here