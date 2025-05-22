Armilla AI Completes Bilingual, Third-Party Evaluation of TELUS’ Generative AI Customer Service Application

Armilla AI completes independent evaluation of TELUS’ generative AI customer support tool

Future-forward, proactive approach to technology assessments by a third-party demonstrates that industry is rising to the challenge of putting trust first

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Canada – Armilla AI, a leading provider of AI insurance and risk assessment services, has successfully completed an independent evaluation of TELUS’ generative AI-powered customer support tool, powered by Fuel iX. TELUS’ chatbot, launched last year, is available to over 20 million subscribers.

“As companies face heightened scrutiny and increases in third-party claims over the use of AI in business applications, TELUS sets the standard,” said Baiju Devani, CTO at Armilla AI. “Their use of independent evaluation and strong governance shows how to deploy cutting edge AI applications responsibly, while reducing compliance and liability risk.”

In keeping with its commitment to fostering trust in technology, TELUS commissioned Armilla AI to conduct a rigorous, multi-phase assessment of the tool, which supports customer enquiries in both English and French. The evaluation process involved extensive testing across multiple dimensions, including system performance, robustness, safety, bias and fairness. Armilla AI performed both automated and manual testing, incorporating red-teaming techniques to identify potential vulnerabilities and areas for improvement. The results show that TELUS’ generative AI customer service applications operate with a high level of performance, reliability, safety, and security in both English and French.

“What we hope our customers will take away from this is TELUS’ dedication to building trusted and trustworthy AI solutions that deliver on the promise of the technology,” said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. “Validation by Armilla’s world-class, third-party experts demonstrates our commitment to high standards for data and AI use.”

Throughout the assessment, Armilla AI’s methodology tested for TELUS’ alignment with its responsible AI commitments and leading governance frameworks, including:

- International standards such as ISO/IEC 42001 - AI Management Systems and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework;

- Canada’s Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Generative AI Systems, to which TELUS is an original signatory; and,

- The Responsible AI Institute’s assessment framework, supporting AI accountability and transparency

Third-party evaluation of generative AI solutions is rapidly becoming a key commercial strategy and regulatory expectation, endorsed by regulatory authorities such as the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and frameworks like the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Rigorous third-party testing provides critical advantages, including pre-deployment risk assessment, continuous risk mitigation, enhanced confidence in system performance and reliability, and reduced liability exposure.

TELUS continues to refine and enhance its AI systems in alignment with best practices, reinforcing its leadership in responsible AI adoption within the telecommunications sector.

About Armilla AI

Armilla AI is a leading provider of AI liability insurance and risk management solutions, backed by Lloyd’s of London and A-rate insurers. We empower organizations to safely accelerate the adoption of safe, reliable and compliant AI applications, from traditional AI and machine learning tools to complex next generation solutions.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world’s most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

