DEQ selects nine projects to receive $2.79 million in Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO) has selected nine projects to receive $2.79 million in Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants. The selected projects will boost energy savings and reduce costs for local governments, state agencies and universities across the state.

“Investments in energy efficiency produce clear benefits for the environment and our economy," said DEQ Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “These projects will help agencies save money, reduce energy use and emissions, and increase resilience to hazardous weather. It's a win-win.”

The following projects were selected:

Chatham County will receive $350,000 to conduct energy audits in 15 of the county’s highest energy consuming buildings and implement cost-effective energy efficiency measures in two facilities located in disadvantaged census tracts in Siler City. Chatham County estimates annual savings of 945 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, more than $161,000 in electricity costs and 1,510,684 kWh as a result of this grant.

Wayne County will receive $500,000 to complete an energy audit of the county’s Jeffreys Building and to install an energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and energy efficient windows. The Jeffreys Building houses the county’s government offices. This project will significantly lower energy costs for the county, lower electricity consumption of the community, and make more electricity available throughout the county.

Orange County will receive $196,000 to install a 59-kW solar project at Cedar Grove Community Center. The community center houses a gymnasium, internet cafe, library, clinic, exercise equipment, multimedia room and versatile event spaces for public use. With the added solar project, the center is intended to serve as a community resiliency hub in times of crisis. This project would generate 85,438 kWh annually and more than $11,000 in annual cost savings.

The Town of Davidson will receive $144,000 to install rooftop solar and battery storage at the town’s Fire Station 2. The project will create energy resiliency in the community during extreme weather events or power outages. The town estimates it will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 14.5 metric tons annually and offset energy by nearly 86 percent.

The City of Hendersonville will receive $128,000 to replace furnaces in the 15-year-old City Operations Building, decreasing energy usage by an estimated 65,597 kWh annually and saving more than $5,000 per year.

The Town of Davidson will receive $500,000 to install rooftop solar and battery storage at the McEver Baseball Field concession stand, plus energy efficient lighting at the facility. The town expects a 40 percent reduction in energy usage as a result of these upgrades.

Buncombe County will receive $225,000 to design and install a 180-kWh battery energy storage system at a community services hub in Asheville, supplementing the existing solar system. Services provided at this hub include tax collections, tax assessment, election services, permits and inspections, planning, air quality, environmental health and the Family Justice Center. The combined system will preserve the solar generated-electricity and ensure a constant supply of clean electricity, reducing energy burden. Anticipated energy savings are 266,000 kWh annually.

North Carolina State University will receive $403,000 to replace existing fluorescent lighting with energy-efficient LED alternatives, add occupancy sensing and dimming controls on lighting and airflow and recommission HVAC units. Operations at the NC State Public Safety Center are round-the-clock and provide students, faculty and staff with vital safety, emergency and resiliency support. The project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 188.2 metric tons annually and provide more than $30,000 of annual cost savings.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections (DAC) will receive $500,000 to install a 125-kW solar array at the Bertie Correctional Institution. The solar array will reduce annual electricity usage by 186,000 kWh and save $8,000-$15,810 annually. DAC hopes that this project can serve as an example to other correctional facilities across the state, especially those in rural and disadvantaged areas, as a way to both offset costs and increase clean energy generation.

"We’re committed to ensuring a sustainable energy future for the residents of North Carolina," said SEO Director Julie Woosley. “This includes working towards more efficient energy use in public buildings and facilities. The partnerships we’re building with these local governments, state agencies and universities shows that commitment."

Authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), these funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program, which aims to reduce fossil fuel emissions, reduce total energy use, improve energy efficiency and build a clean energy economy.

This program helps local governments, state agencies and universities meet their cost savings and energy efficiency targets, ultimately helping to meet the state’s legislatively mandated goal of carbon-free energy production by 2050.

