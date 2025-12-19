Submit Release
Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committees to meet Jan. 14

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly on Jan. 14, 2026, at 3 p.m. via WebEx.

Members of the public may join the meeting online or by phone. 

A meeting agenda and WebEx link can be found here. A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City.

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

  1. Online – Public comments will be accepted through an online form that can be reached by clicking here.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to: Jan. 14, 2026 CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Comments for this meeting must be posted online or received by the division office by noon on Monday, Jan 12, 2026.

For more information, please contact Kathy.Peterson@deq.nc.gov or call 252-515-5470.

WHO:

Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee

and Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund

WHAT:

Joint Meeting

WHEN:

Jan. 14, 2026, at 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Virtual by WebEx Click Here for Links to Join the Meeting

Listening Station:
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Headquarters Office
3441 Arendell Street
Morehead City, N.C. 28557

 

