Revitalizing Public Spaces in New York City

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 13 transformational projects for New York City as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Seven projects were announced for Long Island City, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; and six projects were announced for Hudson Square, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“New York City is writing one of the greatest comeback stories in its history, and it’s happening with groundbreaking investments in projects that will endure decades into the future,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects will make our neighborhoods stronger and more vibrant — opening up doors of opportunity and ingenuity for the New Yorkers that call them home.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Long Island City

Long Island City, located at a geographic and transportation center of New York City, is an important economic generator for the region. It is uniquely defined with a diverse set of industries and as a mixed-used district, with one of the fastest growing residential populations. The neighborhood has new advanced manufacturing, tech and life science sectors, an expanded Business Improvement District, large and highly productive Industrial Business Zones and a lively cultural and arts community. The DRI projects will be used to maximize Long Island City’s burgeoning community assets and encourage private investment to create a livable, inclusive, mixed-use community and downtown destination.

The 7 Long Island City DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Redevelop the Metropolitan Building into a Creative Hub ($1,400,000): Implement interior fit outs on several floors of the now vacant historic Metropolitan Building, located at 44-01 11th Street, to create affordable workspace for artists and small businesses.

Construct the New Queens Public Library Branch ($1,583,617): Implement interior fit out of a 4,525 sq. ft. space on the second floor of a new residential building located at 22-42 Jackson Avenue, to re-establish the Queens Public Library from its former Court Square location.

Reconstruct the 46th Avenue Pedestrian Plaza ($2,500,000): Reconstruct the temporary pedestrian plaza, located at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 46th Avenue, into a permanent open space with new plantings, furnishings, paving and artwork.

Enhance the 12th Street Pedestrian Plaza ($695,000): Upgrade the existing pedestrian space, located on 12th Street between 43rd Road and 44th Avenue, with new surface treatments, trees, plant beds, shade structures, bike racks and street furniture.

Construct the Underline Open Space at Dutch Kills ($2,425,000): Construct a playground and dog run to complement other planned amenities in the new public open space along the south side of Dutch Kills Street between Jackson Avenue and Sunnyside Yards.

Renovate and Connect SculptureCenter to the Underline Open Space ($600,000): Construct a new entryway plaza and ADA-accessible ramp to enhance visibility and navigate the grade change between the SculptureCenter and the adjacent Underline open space.

Construct a new entryway plaza and ADA-accessible ramp to enhance visibility and navigate the grade change between the SculptureCenter and the adjacent Underline open space. Greening and Cleaning LIC ($496,383): Improve streetscape throughout the DRI investment area by planting new trees, installing new tree pits, tree guards, rain gardens, planters, trash receptacles, container signage and dog bag dispensers, as well as upgrading existing tree pits.

Hudson Square

Hudson Square is a roughly 33-square block neighborhood located on lower Manhattan’s west side. The neighborhood is primarily commercial in use, with over 12 million square feet of office space. The neighborhood has a long industrial history and has also been historically disconnected from neighboring parts of lower Manhattan, including SoHo, the West Village and Tribeca. The NY Forward projects will assist in growing local businesses; creating a sense of place; establishing engaging public spaces; and connecting the district with its adjacent communities.

The 6 Hudson Square NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Build A Signature Open Space at Hudson-Houston Plaza ($867,000): Establish an interactive, engaging and welcoming new public space at the corner of West Houston Street and Hudson Street to activate an underutilized City parcel and provide critical green space along the active pedestrian corridor.

Expand Spring Street Park with Little 6th Avenue Plaza ($744,000): Establish a permanent plaza on Little 6th Avenue between Spring Street and Dominick Street to expand the impact of the well-loved Spring Street Park, create space for community programs and establish an inviting entrance to the Hudson Square community from the east.

Upgrade Film Forum's Lighting ($75,000): Upgrade lighting throughout the Film Forum's lobby, concession stand, offices and projection booth to reduce the organization's energy consumption and costs while ensuring a high-quality customer experience.

Create a Hudson Square Color Walk ($600,000): Create an interactive scavenger hunt, called the Color Walk, throughout Hudson Square that highlights local businesses, institutions and public spaces with colorful installations and a map. Install a public sculpture that relates to all color walk stations and serves as a starting point for visitors.

Install a Jackie Robinson Statue in the Museum ($227,000): Install an 8-foot-tall bronze sculpture of Jackie Robinson in the Jackie Robinson Museum space on the corner of Canal and Varick Streets to honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson, activate the ground floor of the Museum and create a point of interest that is visible from the prominent intersection.

Install an 8-foot-tall bronze sculpture of Jackie Robinson in the Jackie Robinson Museum space on the corner of Canal and Varick Streets to honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson, activate the ground floor of the Museum and create a point of interest that is visible from the prominent intersection. Renovate the NYC Fire Museum Event Space ($1,987,000): Renovate the NYC Fire Museum’s third-floor event space with new floors and ceilings, A/V equipment and HVAC system, allowing it to host fire safety classes, community events and private events that would help financially sustain the Hudson Square institution.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

NYCREDC Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and William D. Rahm said, “Long Island City and Hudson Square are vital engines of economic and cultural activity for New York City. Through the DRI and NY Forward programs, we’re transforming vacant historic buildings into creative hubs, developing signature public spaces, enhancing pedestrian connections, and supporting cultural institutions that reflect each neighborhood’s unique identity. These strategic investments are creating vibrant, inclusive communities that connect residents with opportunity while celebrating what makes each area distinct.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “I’m proud to support funding for these programs in our State budget. This $4.5 million investment will deliver transformative projects that will reconnect Hudson Square with its vibrant surroundings while creating dynamic public spaces, supporting local businesses and community organizations, and honoring cultural icons like Jackie Robinson. From the new Hudson-Houston Plaza to the Fire Museum’s revitalized event space, these initiatives reflect the community’s vision for a more accessible, sustainable, and thriving district. I applaud Governor Hochul, Secretary Mosley, Samara Karasyk and her colleagues at the Hudson BID, and the tireless local advocates whose collaboration and commitment to this community have made this possible. As with the ongoing Chinatown DRI initiative, this is exactly the kind of targeted effort we need – one that uplifts overlooked corners of our city while celebrating their unique character and potential.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “These investments are a victory for our neighbors in Long Island City. I want to thank the Governor, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the NY Forward Program for bringing these vital resources to our community. These projects reflect what our communities have been fighting for: public infrastructure that is equitable, sustainable, and accessible to all. I'm proud to see public dollars going toward projects that uplift our working families, support small businesses, and strengthen the cultural fabric of our district.”

Assemblymember Claire Valdez said, “I'm thrilled to see major investments in Long Island City, a powerful driver of economic activity, and home to vibrant cultural institutions and thousands of Queens residents. These awards will make LIC more walkable, safer, and cleaner, and give us even greater access to our wonderful Queens Public Library system. I'm grateful to Gov. Hochul for investing in our district, one of the fastest-growing in New York City.”

Hudson Square BID President & CEO Samara Karasyk said, “This is a transformative and exciting moment of growth for Hudson Square and these projects reflect a shared commitment to creating a more vibrant neighborhood that meets that moment. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and Secretary Mosley for investing in Hudson Square’s future. We’re especially excited to lead the way on the creation of a new public plaza at Hudson and Houston Streets and to expand the footprint of Spring Street Park. These new projects will bring even more green and gathering spaces to the neighborhood, building on the BID’s continued efforts to enhance the street-level experience for all who live in, work in, and visit Hudson Square.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.