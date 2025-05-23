Governor Hochul Announces Substantial Completion of Glens Falls’ Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the substantial completion of Glens Falls’ Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Market & Event Center on South Street. With the completion of this anchor project, Glens Falls has nearly completed all of its projects funded under the State’s highly successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Together, these projects further the goal of Glens Falls’ DRI to better serve existing residents and workers, attract new people to live and open businesses downtown, and attract visitors to the City from around the region and the country.

“From small business growth to arts and culture, and from infrastructure improvements to new housing and educational opportunities, the Glens Falls community is thriving — and showing the entire state what smart, strategic investment can do,” Governor Hochul said. “This project is a shining example of what’s possible when state, local, and private partners come together with a bold vision. With nearly all of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects complete, Glens Falls has transformed into a more vibrant, welcoming, and economically dynamic city.”

The City of Glens Falls was named the Capital Region DRI winner for Round One. The City’s Strategic Investment Plan focused on capitalizing on the City’s existing assets while helping to resolve some challenges that have placed barriers in the way of additional economic development. Key goals included strengthening the vibrancy of Glens Falls’ mixed-use and walkable neighborhoods; supporting and expanding local and regional resources that improve public health; generating opportunities for the next generation workforce; providing infrastructure that supports existing and new residents and businesses; and promoting Glens Falls as a regional destination for arts, entertainment and culture.

The Glens Falls DRI projects have leveraged the original $9.7 million award to create more than $48 million of total investment, including $13.9 million in state and federal funds and $30.6 million in private investment.

Glens Falls has nearly completed its revitalization projects, including:

Mixed-Use Development, Market Center & Market Square Project - $6.2 million: The Glens Falls Market and Event Center is an innovation hub that will house the Glens Falls Farmers Market and create new opportunities for local retailers, artisans and restaurateurs. DRI funds and additional state support through Restore New York have enabled the creation of an exquisite community space designed for local marketers, retail and café space and an innovation center with kitchen and showcase space. This project incorporated the design of the adjacent DRI-funded pocket park to offer even more opportunities for local leisure and entertainment use. The final phase of this project – the renovation of three mixed-use buildings that will provide ancillary commercial and restaurant space - is expected to be complete this summer.

The Glens Falls Market and Event Center is an innovation hub that will house the Glens Falls Farmers Market and create new opportunities for local retailers, artisans and restaurateurs. DRI funds and additional state support through Restore New York have enabled the creation of an exquisite community space designed for local marketers, retail and café space and an innovation center with kitchen and showcase space. This project incorporated the design of the adjacent DRI-funded pocket park to offer even more opportunities for local leisure and entertainment use. The final phase of this project – the renovation of three mixed-use buildings that will provide ancillary commercial and restaurant space - is expected to be complete this summer. Streetscaping & Green Infrastructure - $2,175,000: A new pocket park, including green infrastructure for stormwater management, was completed adjacent to the Market Center. The cozy park includes passive recreation space and café seating, as well as green infrastructure to improve the area's stormwater management. Streetscape improvements to key areas of the downtown have increased safety, improved accessibility and pedestrian access, and beautified retail corridors. Specific improvements included bike amenities, sidewalk improvements, street furniture, tree plantings and landscaping on Park, School, Elm and Exchange Streets.

A new pocket park, including green infrastructure for stormwater management, was completed adjacent to the Market Center. The cozy park includes passive recreation space and café seating, as well as green infrastructure to improve the area's stormwater management. Streetscape improvements to key areas of the downtown have increased safety, improved accessibility and pedestrian access, and beautified retail corridors. Specific improvements included bike amenities, sidewalk improvements, street furniture, tree plantings and landscaping on Park, School, Elm and Exchange Streets. SUNY Culinary School at 14 Hudson - $600,000: The 8,100 sq. ft. SUNY Adirondack Culinary School was redeveloped to include classroom space, a working kitchen and a restaurant for training students in front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The completed school includes an artisan dining area, a teaching kitchen, a bake shop, two classrooms and faculty office space.

The 8,100 sq. ft. SUNY Adirondack Culinary School was redeveloped to include classroom space, a working kitchen and a restaurant for training students in front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The completed school includes an artisan dining area, a teaching kitchen, a bake shop, two classrooms and faculty office space. Art District & Public Arts Trail – $125,000: Four public art installations were completed within the DRI area. The Arts District and Public Arts Trail is a one-mile public art path through downtown Glens Falls that unifies several arts organizations and historical buildings. Three art murals have expanded the burgeoning arts and culture scene downtown and showcase talented local artists.

Four public art installations were completed within the DRI area. The Arts District and Public Arts Trail is a one-mile public art path through downtown Glens Falls that unifies several arts organizations and historical buildings. Three art murals have expanded the burgeoning arts and culture scene downtown and showcase talented local artists. Small Business Development Fund- $600,000: The fund encouraged entrepreneurship and downtown building renovations, attracted retail and office tenants to underutilized storefronts, and assisted Wood Theatre capital renovations. The Glens Falls Fund has contributed to the continued success of nearly twenty new and existing downtown small businesses and non-profits.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Glens Falls had a clear vision for the future of their downtown, and they are turning that into a reality one project at a time! The progress being made with the completion of their new Market & Event Center, and many other projects, sets a great example for other Downtown Revitalization Initiative communities across the State!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The new Market and Event Center in the heart of Downtown Glens Falls represents the state’s commitment to strategic investments that spur community development. As a local hub that invites people to the city center, it will connect the state’s other projects and DRI investments in the area and generate sustainable economic growth."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “These Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects complement the State's work to improve the Glens Falls community by building our housing supply. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, HCR has financed more than 4,600 homes in the Capital Region, including recently investing $6.6 million for South Street Apartments in Glens Falls. We are grateful for our partnership with the Department of State as we work together to strengthen neighborhoods in Glens Falls and throughout the state.”

Glens Falls Mayor S. William Collins said, “The City of Glens Falls was proud to be one of just ten communities selected in the inaugural round of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative — and by far the smallest city to receive the award. Time and again, our community has proven that we may be small, but we are mighty—and this project is no exception. Today, the South and Elm neighborhood is being reborn before our eyes, and the new Market & Event Center is a true game changer for Glens Falls, bringing an event venue to South Street, unlocking possibilities downtown to help support jobs and economic development. I want to especially recognize former Mayor and President of Warren County Economic Development Corporation Ed Bartholomew—‘Mr. Glens Falls’—whose vision and tireless efforts were instrumental in securing this transformative grant. It’s an honor to serve our city as we see nearly a decade of planning and hard work come to life, revitalizing ‘Hometown USA.’ South Street, affectionately nicknamed ‘the street of dreams’ years ago, is living up to its name.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the City of Glens Falls, to the Mayor, Common Council members, and to Warren County EDC, for shepherding the Downtown Revitalization Project through the years. The completion and opening of the new Market Center marks a milestone in the history being written of the vibrant downtown that is Glens Falls. My thanks to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to the revitalization of upstate cities.”

In the State Fiscal Year 2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including DRI and NY Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified, including the city of Glens Falls. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.