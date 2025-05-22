Bierman Autism Centers Unveils Clinical Research & Innovation Lab—Transforming Therapy into Field-Shaping Science

A Bierman clinician leads an internal training session on upcoming projects. A Bierman Autism Centers clinician presents preliminary Lab findings at a recent conference.

New lab turns routine ABA sessions and VR pilots into publishable research, offering fellowships and early access slots for clinicians.

We’re collapsing the space between question and answer. Every data point our clinicians record can power a study that improves the next child’s treatment.” — Chrissy Barosky, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Chief Clinical Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) announces the launch of its Clinical Research & Innovation Lab to transform routine ABA sessions into publishable, practice-changing research. The Mission-Powered Research Collective Lab cements BAC’s long-standing goal to operate as the Teaching Hospital of ABA, where evidence, mentorship, and play-based care collide to set new standards for children with autism.“We’re collapsing the space between question and answer,” said Chrissy Barosky, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA (MA, TX, UT), LBA (RI, NC, NJ), Chief Clinical Officer of Bierman Autism Centers. “Every data point our clinicians record can power a study that improves the next child’s treatment. The Lab gives us the framework, the rigor, and the partnerships to make that cycle happen in real time.”Built by Clinicians, for CliniciansBierman has tapped Lauren D’Amato, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA (NJ, NY, RI), LABA (MA), to steer this initiative as Vice President, Clinical Research & Innovation Lab. Her scope spans study design, Institutional Review Board (IRB) coordination, and mentorship pipelines that turn staff curiosity into high-impact projects.“We’re pairing rigorous single-case design with day-to-day applications, which means real world problems are studied to drive evidence-based decision making, staff develop a deeper understanding of our science, and, most importantly, kids gain skills sooner,” D’Amato said.How Clinicians Can Get Involved- Research Contributor (open): Assist with data capture or join monthly Research Spotlights.- Research Fellowship (selective): Lead a 6–12-month study, earn CEUs, and target peer-reviewed publication.- Research Advisory Group (invite): Senior clinicians steer project selection and dissemination.- External Research Associates (BCBAs, grad students, alumni) may devote ~5–10 hours/week to co-author studies.Paid opportunities are available across select research tracks, including fellowships and external associate roles.What We’ll Study FirstThe Lab’s opening slate of projects spans five high-impact themes:- Outcomes analytics: Mining Change Harder assessment data to build predictive models that flag, earlier than ever, which learners may need an intensity shift or goal re-alignment.- Parent partnership: A multi-center study will correlate parent-training intensity—minutes, frequency, and homework completion—with how skills generalize to home and community.- Tech-enabled ABA: This technology track pairs BAC clinicians with Floreo VR. Children rehearse real-world scenarios—street crossings, crowded hallways, grocery aisles—in five-minute virtual sessions. The study measures accuracy, latency, and generalization against standard instruction.- Cross-disciplinary care: In collaboration with speech-language pathologists, clinicians will test joint AAC goals to determine how coordinated targets improve functional communication more quickly than siloed plans.- Staff development: Examine how a fluency-based training model for Behavior Technicians affects client progress curves, asking: does faster staff mastery translate into faster child gains?All projects feed a centralized data lake, enabling single-case designs today and multi-site analyses as sample sizes grow.First Tech Pilot: VR in Five-Minute BurstsBAC’s inaugural tech study leverages Floreo VR, a lightweight headset that drops learners into immersive scenarios clinicians can’t easily recreate, such as busy crosswalks or crowded hallways. Sessions last ~five minutes and are guided live by the child’s technician; accuracy, latency, and prompt levels export instantly to BAC’s research dashboards.Conference attendees can test-drive the headset and preview early data at ABAI 2025, Booth 104.Early-Access InvitationClinicians and researchers eager for first-look briefings, co-authorship slots, and priority fellowship windows can join the Early Access Group at https://hubs.li/Q03nC2Mk0 Members receive quarterly study updates, fast-track application links, and a digital badge signaling commitment to practice-embedded research.About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman’s approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child—and every team member—reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, all tailored to meet each child’s unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

