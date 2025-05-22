VetComm CEO Kate Monroe to be Honored at The Military and Veteran Entertainment Awards

VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Honored for Tireless Advocacy and Dedication to Veteran Community

I am deeply grateful for this recognition, but the true reward is seeing veterans receive the support and respect they deserve.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm, an organization dedicated to helping veterans secure VA disability compensation, proudly announces that its CEO, Kate Monroe, will be honored at The Military and Veteran Entertainment Awards on Saturday, May 24. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Monroe's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of veterans nationwide.A 100% disabled Marine Corps veteran, Monroe has dedicated her post-service career to empowering her fellow veterans. She, alongside the VetComm team, has assisted thousands of veterans in navigating the complexities of VA disability claims, advocated for legislative change in Washington, D.C. and supported critical initiatives addressing veteran homelessness and entrepreneurship.This isn't the first time Monroe's work has garnered attention. Other recent honors of hers include the Veteran of the Year award at the Service and Sacrifice Gala and the Blue Lapis Media Veteran of the Year Award. Her advocacy extends beyond organizational leadership. She is a frequent commentator on national news, championing the needs of veterans and raising awareness about the challenges they face.The Military and Veteran Entertainment Awards celebrate individuals and organizations who are making an impact in the military and veteran community. Monroe's selection signifies her influential role in shaping policy, providing direct assistance and inspiring a new generation of veteran leaders.For more information about Monroe and VetComm, visit www.vetcomm.us About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique needs, VetComm ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

