Olmsted County District Court Denies Key Motions in State of Minnesota vs. Shane Elroy Roper

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The District Court of Olmsted County, the Honorable Lisa R. Hayne presiding, Court file 55-CR-24-4513, has issued a significant order in the case of State v. Shane Elroy Roper, denying significant pretrial motions filed by the defense. The case, which has garnered substantial public interest, involves serious charges against Mr. Roper, a former Minnesota State Trooper, stemming from the fatal traffic collision on May 18, 2024 in which Olivia Flores was killed and others were seriously injured.

Key Outcomes of the Court Order:

1. Motion to Dismiss Charges Denied: The court denied Mr. Roper’s motion to dismiss the charges, which include second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for causing Olivia Flores’ death, among others. The court found sufficient evidence to proceed to trial, emphasizing the evidence of Mr. Roper’s intentional acts constituting gross negligence and reckless conduct. The Court outlined the facts from which the jury could determine that Mr. Roper’s conduct was objectively reckless and that he consciously disregarded the risks to others created by his actions.

2. Spreigl Evidence Motion Denied as Premature: The defense’s motion to exclude Spreigl evidence, which pertains to Mr. Roper’s prior driving conduct and State Patrol disciplinary record, was denied as premature. The Court noted that such evidentiary issues would be addressed closer to or during the trial.

3. Brady Materials Motion Granted in Part: The court granted Mr. Roper’s motion for the State to continue its constitutional obligations under Brady v. Maryland, ensuring the disclosure of any exculpatory evidence. However, the court did not compel a comprehensive re-review of records, citing the State’s ongoing compliance.

4. Motion for Change of Venue Reserved: The court reserved the decision on the defense’s motion for a change of venue, acknowledging the significant pretrial publicity surrounding the case.

5. Upcoming Plea Hearing: Mr. Roper is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on May 29, 2025, via Zoom, as the case progresses towards trial.

Implications:

The court’s order underscores the gravity of the charges against Mr. Roper and the legal complexities involved in the case. The denial of the motion to dismiss and the handling of evidentiary issues reflect the court’s commitment to a thorough examination of the facts and legal standards applicable to the charges. The case continues to be closely watched due to its implications for law enforcement accountability and public safety.

Over the past weekend, the Flores family, extended family, friends, and community members observed the one-year anniversary of their daughter’s tragic and preventable death. The Flores family is grateful for the ruling today and they remain committed to pursuing justice for Olivia.

