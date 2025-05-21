Omaha Woman Fined for Medicaid Fraud

An Omaha woman must repay over $12,000 and serve five years on probation after she pled no contest to a Medicaid fraud scheme on May 20, 2025. District Judge Tressa Alioth found Lisa Mitchell guilty of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Class IV felony. Lisa Mitchell, 57, was a Medicaid personal assistance services provider in Omaha, primarily working for people residing in Crown Tower, an Omaha Housing Authority apartment complex.

An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office found that Mitchell billed for services she did not render for three Medicaid recipients who needed personal assistance services. Mitchell had been banned and barred from Crown Tower, but continued to bill Nebraska Medicaid as if she were still providing those services.

As a part of her probation, Mitchell must repay $12,008.31 to Nebraska Medicaid. By federal rule, she will also be excluded from providing or billing for services paid for by any federally funded health care program.

The Program Integrity Unit of Nebraska Medicaid assisted with the investigation, and the case was prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit.

The Nebraska Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,014,000 for federal fiscal year (FFY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $338,000 for FFY 2025, is funded by the State of Nebraska.