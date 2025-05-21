State Planning Commission to assess Burnside Hospital redevelopment

Release date: 21/05/25

The State Government has appointed the State Planning Commission to undertake the assessment of the Burnside Hospital’s $60 million health precinct project.

Recognising the scale and importance of the project, Minister for Planning has appointed the State Planning Commission to oversee and assess the development application.

A redeveloped Burnside Hospital is expected to treat more than 140,000 patients annually and would feature a range of specialised health services that would provide more beds and more support to South Australia’s public health system.

The site would feature a comprehensive cancer care facility which would house diagnostic services, therapeutic treatments, surgeries and consultations under the one roof, improving care efficiency and eliminating the need for patients to visit multiple sites for various aspects of treatment.

The facility would feature two new operating theatres and a procedure room which would enable around 3,500 additional day surgeries every year.

The Health Precinct would also include state-of-the-art radiology services and a modern fertility clinic and laboratory.

The project would boost economic activity into the Eastern Suburbs, supporting around 200 jobs during construction and creating over 70 ongoing healthcare and support roles once operational.

This move will ensure a transparent assessment process will occur, considering the broad social and economic benefits for South Australia.

The Commission will also consider key planning issues, such as infrastructure, traffic and heritage.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Any expansion of health services is good news for the South Australian community.

Just as the Malinauskas Labor Government is building a bigger public health system – adding 600 more beds across the state – it’s great that the private system is also expanding.

Together, the public and private health systems provide valuable services to South Australians.

Appointing the State Planning Commission to oversee this assessment ensures a rigorous, transparent process that will consider the needs of patients, the local community, and the broader benefits for South Australia.

Attributable to Nick Champion

Given the scale and complexity of this proposal, I have determined that the State Planning Commission is best placed to provide an independent and transparent assessment process.

The community can have confidence that all planning considerations will be thoroughly examined.

Major developments like this require a careful balance of community needs, technical requirements, and long-term planning objectives.