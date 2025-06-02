Real Pro Auto Service joins the Automotive Management Network to strengthen operational efficiency, access peer insights, and further enhance the business.

Being part of the Automotive Management Network helps us improve systems and better serve our customers through proven, peer-driven strategies.” — John Stewart, Owner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, with locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has officially joined the Automotive Management Network, a leading professional group focused on the growth, strategy, and success of independent automotive repair shops.

Strengthening Shop Operations Through Peer Collaboration

The Automotive Management Network (AMN) is a hub for auto repair shop owners and managers to exchange insights, download tools, and participate in discussions that enhance daily operations. With access to performance benchmarks, HR templates, KPI dashboards, and scheduling systems, Real Pro Auto Service aims to elevate its back-end processes to better support its front-end service experience.

Message from the Owner

Advancing Excellence Through Shared Best Practices

Membership in AMN allows Real Pro Auto Service to stay current with the latest trends in shop management and operational improvements. Through collaboration with thousands of repair professionals nationwide, Real Pro’s leadership team can continually refine internal systems, resulting in faster service, better communication, and more consistent customer outcomes.

This step complements the company’s long-standing commitment to professionalism, training, and service transparency.

About Real Pro Auto Service

Real Pro Auto Service has been serving Michigan drivers for over 33 years, offering expert maintenance and repair solutions in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac. The shop’s team of ASE-certified technicians provides services ranging from diagnostics and brake repair to tire services, electrical systems, and engine maintenance. Known for its honest service and reliable results, Real Pro Auto is focused on evolving with the industry while maintaining a strong foundation of trust and accountability.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

