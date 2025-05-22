APV and AFCEC Take Home FORUM Innovation Award for Groundbreaking AI/AR Emergency Response Platform

APV and AFCEC Win A 2025 FORUM Innovation Award

APV earns FORUM and ACT-IAC Innovation Awards for its AI-powered AR training, reinforcing its leadership in tech-driven transformation of the public sector.

Honored by ACT-IAC and FORUM, we remain committed to mission-driven tech that tackles real-world challenges and advances public safety and federal operations.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A P Ventures, LLC (APV), a visionary leader in advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mission-driven powerhouse that transforms organizations through advanced technology and innovative IT solutions, is proud to announce its recent recognition as a winner of the FORUM Innovation Award , adding to its earlier honor as a 2025 ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award recipient, firmly establishing its reputation for developing innovative AI-powered solutions that elevate mission success and enhance operational capabilities across federal agencies.APV, in collaboration with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), developed the AR Incident Commander / AI Mentor Game —an immersive state-of-the-art training platform driven by cutting-edge AI technology that simulates high-risk emergency scenarios. This platform enhances readiness, reduces risk, and improves decision-making across emergency response units.The FORUM Innovation Award, presented at the 11th Annual FORUM Innovation Awards on June 23, 2025, celebrates groundbreaking public sector technology programs. APV’s solution was recognized among other top initiatives driving efficiency and modernization across government services.Earlier this month, APV also received ACT-IAC’s highest honor at the Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference (May 4–6, 2025). The ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award highlighted the platform’s transformative potential in supporting government missions through advanced AI/AR integration.“These recognitions reflect our team's commitment to solving real-world challenges through innovative, mission-driven technology,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. “We’re honored to be acknowledged by both ACT-IAC and FORUM, and we remain dedicated to advancing solutions that make a measurable impact on public safety and federal operations.”APV looks forward to joining other industry trailblazers at the prestigious FORUM Awards Ceremony in Reston, VA. The ceremony will celebrate innovation and achievements that continue to redefine the future of public sector technology and excellence.About APVAPV is a results-driven government technology partner specializing in AI/ML, data architecture, automation, cloud services, low-code solutions, and Agile DevSecOps. Since 2007, we’ve delivered scalable, high-impact solutions across 70+ prime contracts—earning top ratings, strong client trust, and a reputation for innovation in the public sector.For more info: www.apvit.com

