New Contest Offers Aspiring Entrepreneurs a Chance to Win a $500K Restaurant for the Cost of a Meal

DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JJAM Holdings Inc. proudly announces the launch of the Riverside Keys to the Grill contest , a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, culinary professionals, and visionaries across the United States. For just $100, participants can submit a personal essay to compete for full ownership of Riverside Grill, a beloved seasonal waterfront restaurant located along Maine's picturesque Piscataquis River. The prize is valued at $500K+ and the restaurant has consistently generated six-figure revenues each summer.Entries open May 20, 2025, and close on August 31, 2025, with the winner announced over Labor Day Weekend."We’re offering something banks and investors rarely do—an honest shot at restaurant ownership based on passion, not capital," said Jimmi Brown, owner of Riverside of JJAM Holdings. "We’re excited to find someone ready to lead with heart and hustle. Our goal is to pass the torch to someone who will honor what Riverside means to this community—and make it their own.”An Ownership Contest Built on Merit, Not LuckRiverside Grill is a cornerstone of its community, attracting both loyal locals and seasonal tourists. With peak monthly revenues exceeding $100,000, the business offers a rare blend of financial strength and lifestyle appeal.Entries for the Riverside Grill Ownership Contest will be evaluated based on creativity, originality, business plan feasibility, community integration and passion, with finalists reviewed by a panel of retired educators to ensure thoughtful, unbiased judgment.“This is not a game of chance—it’s a merit-based opportunity for those who are ready to step into restaurant ownership without the heavy upfront investment," added Brown. "We believe real ambition deserves a real chance."Multiple entries are permitted. Contestants are encouraged to use additional entries to highlight as many reasons as possible for why they should be the next owner of Riverside Grill.Contest DetailsSubmission Period: May 20 – August 31, 2025Entry Fee: $100 USD per submissionEligibility: Open to adults worldwide, where permitted by lawEntries Close: September 1, 2025Winner Announcement: October 2025Judging Process: Initial AI review, with finalists evaluated by a panel of retired educatorsPrize Includes: Full ownership of Riverside Grill —including the building, land, equipment, and a $10,000 vendor credit.Participants can visit https://www.riversidegrillrestaurant.com/ to view the full terms and conditions, judging criteria, and to securely submit entries through a Stripe-integrated platform.Building Trust, Empowering DreamsThe Riverside Grill Ownership Contest underscores JJAM Holdings' commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and community. Through a transparent and rigorous judging process, the contest offers a credible, meaningful path to business ownership.About Riverside Grill:Riverside Grill is a beloved seasonal waterfront restaurant located on the banks of the Piscataquis River in Maine. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, locally inspired menu, and loyal following, Riverside Grill thrives during Maine’s vibrant summer season, serving both locals and visitors with fresh, crowd-pleasing favorites. The restaurant, valued at approximately $500,000+, has consistently generated six-figure revenues each summer. Owned by JJAM Holdings Inc., Riverside Grill embodies the spirit of small business entrepreneurship — combining strong community roots with exceptional seasonal performance. Through the Riverside Keys to the Grill contest, JJAM Holdings is proud to offer a new generation of dreamers the opportunity to step into ownership and continue the restaurant’s legacy of success.*Void where prohibited

