Beyond the Game: Next-Level Athletic Training & Family Adventure Arrives at East Brunswick Square Mall

Get Fit Get Fast Get Results

Elevating Youth Athletics and Family Fun

We are incredibly excited to bring this comprehensive athletic performance and recreational facility to the East Brunswick community” — Coach Alex Baril

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, East Brunswick! A new era of athletic development and family entertainment is dawning at the East Brunswick Square Mall with the grand opening of ResultsPerformance. This expansive, over 10,000 sq ft facility is set to become the premier destination for young athletes aged 8 and up, offering professional-grade training designed to build not just stronger bodies, but also unshakeable confidence and a foundation for a bright future in high-level sports.We understand the dreams of parents and young athletes alike. At Results Performance, our mission is to empower children to reach their full potential, whether they're just starting in recreational leagues or striving for elite travel teams and collegiate scholarships. Our expert coaches provide unparalleled training in speed, injury prevention, agility, power, and endurance, ensuring a holistic approach to athletic development. We're dedicated to helping your child build the confidence and skills that will pave the way for a successful journey in sports and beyond.To celebrate our grand opening, we're offering an exclusive opportunity for the first 50 sign-ups! Secure your child's spot in our semi-private training program for an incredible low monthly price of just $180. This comprehensive package includes specialized mobility, speed, agility, and conditioning training in a focused, small-group setting, ensuring personalized attention and optimal results.But the excitement doesn't stop there! Results Performance is also designed for family fun. Our facility will feature a mini-golf course for friendly competition, an exhilarating rock climbing wall, and state-of-the-art batting cages, making us a true destination for active families in the community."We are incredibly excited to bring this comprehensive athletic performance and recreational facility to the East Brunswick community," says Coach Alex Baril, owner/operator of Results Performance. "Having seen the success of our other ventures within the mall, Results Boxing and Fitness and The AxeCeptional Experience, we recognized a significant need for a dedicated space where young athletes can truly thrive and families can create lasting memories together”, says Jon Gallo, Owner.Current members of Results Boxing and Fitness and patrons of The AxeCeptional Experience are especially encouraged to visit and explore the incredible opportunities available at Results Performance. We believe this new center will complement our existing businesses, creating a dynamic hub for health, fitness, and entertainment right here in the East Brunswick Square Mall.Join us at the grand opening of Results Performance and discover how we can help your child unlock their athletic potential and forge a path to success. Details on our official grand opening date and events will be announced soon.Results Performance – Building Champions, Creating Futures.Located inside the Brunswick Sq Mall (Panera Mall Entrance) 755 rt 18s East Brunswick, NJ 08816Contact:Maria G.Info@ResultsBoxing.com732.522.8026

Results Performance East Brunswick NJ #GetFit #GetFast #GetResults

