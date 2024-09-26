NJ FASSST Highlights the Growing Problem of Youth Sports Injuries

Proper Movement Patterns

NJ FASSST Tackles Growing Problem of Youth Sports Injuries with Comprehensive Training Programs

MONROE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ FASSST, a leading athletic sports training company specializing in working with kids 8 and up, is sounding the alarm on the alarming rise of youth sports injuries. According to a recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 3.5 million children between the ages of 8 and 14 are treated in emergency rooms each year for sports-related injuries."It's a heartbreaking reality that so many young athletes are experiencing injuries," said Alex Baril, Athletic Training Director at NJ FASSST. "By providing comprehensive training programs that focus on proper movement mechanics and injury prevention , we aim to equip young athletes with the tools they need to stay healthy and perform at their best."NJ FASSST's programs are designed to address the root causes of youth sports injuries. Through a combination of strength training, agility drills, and injury prevention techniques, young athletes learn how to move efficiently, improve their coordination, and reduce their risk of injury."Our goal is to help young athletes develop a strong foundation for a lifetime of physical activity," added Jon Gallo, L.M.T, C.P.T.. "By teaching them proper movement patterns and injury prevention strategies, we can help them reach their full potential while minimizing the risk of injury."To help more young athletes benefit from our expertise, NJ FASSST is offering a free screening for all first-time athletes. This screening will provide a comprehensive assessment of an athlete's movement patterns, strength, and coordination, and will help identify any potential areas for improvement.NJ FASSST is committed to providing the highest quality training programs for young athletes. To learn more about NJ FASSST and its services, please visit www.NJFassst.org or call 732.251.5224.

