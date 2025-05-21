NOW HIRING: Criminal Investigation Division Administrative Assistant

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 1 Criminal Investigation Division 1 Vacancy: Washington County

Job Duties:

This position provides comprehensive administrative and operational support to ensure the efficient functioning of the Upper East Criminal Investigation Division (CID) office and investigative units. This position is responsible for entering reports into the Records Management System (RMS), and ensuring all documentation is accurate, complete, and grammatically correct while ensuring timely submission. Administrative Assistants create, organize, and maintain confidential case files in compliance with TBI protocols and retention policies. They maintain and organize office equipment and supplies, coordinate repairs and upkeep as necessary to ensure optimal equipment functionality, prepare and submit supply orders to maintain inventory levels in support of operational readiness and accurately enter and track unit-wide timesheets, ensuring timely submission and adherence to timekeeping regulations. Additionally, this person will serve as the unit’s evidence custodian, ensuring the secure receipt, documentation, storage, and retrieval of evidence in accordance with chain-of-custody requirements and TBI standards.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree; qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub-professional experience, or paraprofessional, or professional experience, may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

Starting Salary:

$3,595 – $5,380 monthly

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 67884. This position will remain posted from May 21, 2025 – May 27, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.