The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Unveils a New Fall Menu at TRIBUTE, Inspired by a Culinary Journey Through Mexico City

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa welcomes the autumn season with a new menu at TRIBUTE . The elevated restaurant is known for celebrating the heritage, craftsmanship, and flavors of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico with stories behind every dish.This season, the culinary team took inspiration from a trip to Mexico City and the historic Hacienda de los Morales, one of the capital’s most celebrated restaurants. Returning to Houston full of ideas, their goal was to reinterpret Mexico’s fall flavors through TRIBUTE’s lens of regional connection and elevated style.At the heart of the new dinner menu is Chiles en Nogada, a dish full of history and pride. First created in Puebla in 1821 to honor Mexico’s independence, the dish’s trio of colors, green, white, and red, is a reflection of the nation’s flag. TRIBUTE’s rendition presents the pepper filled with a delicious mix of ground pork, apple, and raisins.“Our visit to Hacienda de los Morales inspired us to bring back flavors that tell a story,” says executive chef Gonzalo Campos. “Dishes like Chiles en Nogada connect us to Mexico’s history while also giving our guests something delicious and memorable.”Fall mornings at the restaurant offer comforting food, including fluffy Banana Walnut Pancakes drizzled with cinnamon butter and maple syrup, or the Chilaquiles de TRIBUTE, featuring farm eggs, salsa verde, and hanger steak, an authentic nod to Mexican brunch traditions.New dessert additions are equally as indulgent, from the Pumpkin Bar with maple whipped cream and brandy sabayon to the Chocolate S’mores Mousse Cake, a playful reimagining of the campfire favorite with Swiss meringue and graham cracker.Lunch offers a tasty combination of colors and textures, like the Nogada Salad served with spinach, arugula, pomegranate, walnuts, and smoked queso fresco. The Molote, a plantain and duck confit empanada with rich Oaxaca mole, infuses the essence of southern Mexico, while the Cazuela de Vegetales, filled with wild mushrooms, butternut squash, and hominy in a tomatillo broth, offers a vegetarian option to the new selections.The Gulf also makes its mark on the new menu. The Gulf Coast Flounder Oscar celebrates the annual flounder migration along the Texas coast, when cooler tides draw fishermen to Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Galveston. The flounder is served whole-roasted and topped with jumbo lump crab, béarnaise, and asparagus.“Fall brings both tradition and adventure to the table,” says chef de cuisine Jeff Boudreaux. “Every plate at TRIBUTE this season reflects a journey. Whether it’s to the Gulf, the highlands of Puebla, or farms right here in Texas.”In addition to the new seasonal menu, TRIBUTE will celebrate Día de los Muertos on October 31 and November 1, offering a special three-course menu that begins with Seafood Pozole Negro made with a rich broth of prawns, mussels, corn, and scallops infused with epazote. The second course is Tetela de Rabo y Pato, a mole-laced pairing of oxtail, mushroom, and duck with orange confit. The meal ends with a trio of Mexican sweet breads served alongside flavorful hot chocolate. The signature cocktail of the celebration is La Veronica, made with Amaras Verde mezcal, hibiscus syrup, and lime.TRIBUTE is open daily from 6:30 am to 3:00 pm and 5:00 to 10:00 pm, while The Bar & Patio, perfect for the crisp fall weather, is open Monday 3:00 to 10:00 pm, Tuesday to Thursday 3:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday 11:00 am to 1:30 am, and Sunday 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. Both are located on the main level of The Houstonian Hotel, with complimentary valet parking for guests dining or enjoying drinks.

