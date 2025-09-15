The Houstonian Club Expands Luxury Wellness and Lifestyle Offerings with Renovated Resident Locker Rooms

The Houstonian Club’s renovated Resident Member locker rooms feature new wellness amenities, refreshed design, and spaces for both relaxation and connection. Spanning 22,000 square feet, the project adds tranquil lounges, upgraded wet areas with saunas and cold plunges, and modern workspaces for members. Natural light, refined finishes, and thoughtful details set the new locker rooms apart, reinforcing The Houstonian Club’s commitment to luxury wellness. Updated saunas, whirlpools, heated floors, and cold plunges elevate recovery and align with today’s wellness trends. Elegant finishes and reimagined lounges reflect The Houstonian Club’s focus on comfort, community, and holistic wellness.

The Resident Member locker rooms, feature expanded wellness amenities, refreshed design, and new spaces that support social connection and quiet relaxation.

Our goal was to highlight the hospitality and elevated experiences that define The Houstonian. The result is an environment that prioritizes comfort, community, and a holistic approach to wellness.” — Cher Harris, General Club Manager

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Club recently unveiled a complete renovation of its Resident Member locker rooms, further setting it apart as a leader in the luxury health club space. The 22,624-square-foot project included 13,516 square feet for the Men's Locker Room and 9,108 square feet for the Women's Locker Room. The renovation is the first update to these spaces since 2009 and follows the completion of The Club's comprehensive renovation in 2022.The project began in December 2024 and was completed in August 2025. Forney Construction was the general contractor, and Fabiano Designs led the architectural planning for this latest project. While the overall planning and development took nearly two years, the construction process itself took eight months."This renovation was about more than upgrading aesthetics," said Cher Harris, General Manager of The Houstonian Club. "Our focus was on enhancing functionality, expanding wellness offerings, and creating spaces that reflect the lifestyle of our Resident Members."The redesigned locker rooms feature updated finishes, furnishings, flooring, ceilings, and lighting, creating a fresh new look throughout. Expansive lounges were transformed into tranquil environments where members can both gather with friends and utilize quiet areas. Locker areas were designed with natural light, refined vanities, integrated millwork, and illuminated mirrors. In the wet areas, members now enjoy larger dry saunas, updated whirlpools, heated floors, body dryers, and the addition of cold plunges, which align with the growing popularity of contrast therapy and recovery. Natura Bissé bath and body products, including Rosemary and White Tea Hydrating Bath Foam, Repairing Shampoo, and Smooth Conditioner, further elevate the wellness offerings.The Houstonian Club continues to set itself apart from other luxury health clubs by placing member experience, including the way members balance work and social activities, at the center of its design decisions. The project added flexible workspaces with computers, private phone rooms, and dedicated offices. The Men's Locker Room now includes two quiet lounge areas and a reconfigured lounge that encourages both interaction and relaxation. For the first time, the Women's Locker Room includes a defined quiet lounge, a dedicated office, and a designated work area integrated into the main lounge.Architectural details are highlighted by indirect lighting, while materials were carefully chosen to blend with The Club's overall aesthetic. A notable design feature is the solid-surface wet vanity wall treatment, which replaced a standard tile backsplash found in most locker rooms. This continuous surface flows from the countertop to the wall, creating both a durable surface and adding visual impact."The existing spaces felt dark and didn't reflect the personality of our membership," Harris said. "Our goal was to highlight the hospitality and elevated experiences that define The Houstonian. The result is an environment that prioritizes comfort, community, and a holistic approach to wellness."

