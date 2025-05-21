Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30 Awardees--Class of 2025

Initiative Recognizes Arab American Rising Leaders who are Shaping the Future

Their accomplishments inspire us and reaffirm the powerful impact of Arab Americans across all sectors of society” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of its 30 Under 30 initiative , Class of 2025. Thirty outstanding Arab Americans were chosen from a diverse group of applicants nationwide. A panel of judges from different Arab nationalities reviewed the applications.The awardees are: Hesham Aldhaibani, Rawan Almallahi, Ahmad Alsheikh, Omar Ammari, Deena Ayesh, Layal Bou Harfouch, Tala El-Fahmawi, Nesreen Ezzeddine, Lisa Farraj, Asmaa Hasan, Youssef Hasweh, Jude Husein, Usama Ibrahim, Tariq Issa, Julianna Jadon, Ray Kaidbay, Lara Kamal, Cinderella Ksebati, Lana Mahbouba, Reem Matar, Ali Mosawi, Adan Murad, Asel Mustafa, Tammam Odeh, Deena Sukhon, Yaqoub Saadeh, Raya Tuffaha, Fatima Yahya, Kaitlyn Zablock, Razan Zaher.“A core element of our mission is to uplift and recognize Arab American rising leaders who are shaping the future with purpose and passion,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. “The 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 reflects innovation, resilience, and cultural pride. Their accomplishments inspire us and reaffirm the powerful impact of Arab Americans across all sectors of society.”30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields, including but not limited to education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have outstanding achievements in the workplace and their communities.All awardees are between 20 and 30, excel in their industry, and effectively engage with the world around them. The competition is open annually to all professionals of Arab descent who live and/or work in the United States.The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Kakish Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, and for the prestigious panel of judges.The 30 Under 30 awardees for the class of 2025 will be honored during the Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit, which will be held October 24-25, 2025.The Arab America Foundation is seeking candidates for its 40 Under 40 initiative , class of 2025. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 28. Those who are between the ages of 30-40 can apply here.The Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage in the U.S., educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.