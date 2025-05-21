Towards Safer Communities: Co-ordinated action to end violence against women and domestic violence

SARAJEVO, 21 May 2025 – In a decisive step toward strengthening protections for survivors of domestic violence and violence against women, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Mission) convened a meeting today in Sarajevo to advance the implementation of the new legal framework in the Federation of BiH (FBiH).

The meeting brought together key institutional actors to identify urgent measures, align mandates, and ensure co-ordinated engagement of ministries, parliaments, relevant institutions, and international partners. Participants included representatives from the FBiH Ministries of Justice, Interior, Labour and Social Policy, and Health, as well as the FBiH Parliament’s Committees for Security and Gender Equality.

The FBiH Government has recently enacted critical legislation, including the Strategy for Prevention and Fight against Domestic Violence (2024–2027) and the Law on Protection against Domestic Violence and Violence against Women. These measures represent a major advancement in aligning domestic policies with international standards and improving protection and support services for survivors.

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to amending the Criminal Code to strengthen protections for women and children and hope to see its swift adoption by the FBiH Parliament,” said Thomas Busch, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “Despite this progress, serious acts of violence persist. That’s why we must now focus on full implementation—to prevent abuse, protect victims, and ensure accountability.”

To ensure effective implementation of the law, the following actions were agreed:

Development and adoption of the relevant bylaws

Given the mid-September 2025 deadline for the adoption of 14 bylaws as stipulated by the Law on Protection against Domestic Violence and Violence against Women in Federation of BiH (Law), and recognizing that the development and adoption processes will require close coordination and cooperation among various stakeholders at Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and cantonal levels of governance, as well as the need to ensure coherence and alignment between the bylaws and the relevant laws;

Given the planned or requested support in the development of the bylaws provided by international organizations, including, inter alia, Delegation of European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina, UN Agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina including UN Women in Bosnia and Herzegovinian, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and recognizing that certain key ministries have already initiated the drafting or consultation processes regarding the bylaws; and

Given existing coordination mechanisms amongst ministries in the context of implementing the GREVIO recommendations, the FBiH Strategy for Prevention and Protection Against Domestic Violence 2024–2027, and/or establishment of the Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of this Law as stipulated by the Law, which could be leveraged for technical-level coordination, and that the first coordination meeting at the technical level is planned for end of the May.

The following are recommended for:

Relevant ministries:

Establish a body or task force, composed of representatives from key FBiH ministries, to formalize existing co-ordination and oversee the process of drafting, reviewing, and harmonizing the bylaws;

Ensure efficient, transparent and inclusive consultation processes with relevant cantonal ministries, experts and professionals on bylaws; and

Secure timely adoption of coherent, bylaws that align with international standards and ensure the effective operationalization of the Law.

Chairs of committees:

By the end of 2025, organize a joint committees’ session to share experiences and practices in the implementation of the Law including to present prepared bylaws and share plans for capacity building of professionals;

Engage in promotional activities related to the implementation of the Law and bylaws, including with relevant cantonal committees.

The Mission:

Provide support to relevant ministries for the horizontal and vertical harmonization of the bylaws within and with the relevant legal framework(s); and

Facilitate regular dialogue amongst key stakeholders including organizations and members of the international community, particularly ministers and chairs of committees, to review progress, ensure consistency, efficiency, and alignment throughout the process.

2. Capacity building of professionals on the Law and relevant bylaws

Given existing and planned support provided by various international organizations, including various project of European Union such as EU4Police, UN Agencies including UN Women in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the continuous support of the Mission, to Ministries of Interior and the and FBiH Ministry of Labor and Social Policy (MLSP) in strengthening the capacities of professionals;

Given planned budget allocations by the FBiH Ministry of Interior (MoI) for the development of the capacity of the FBiH Police Academy and by the FBiH MLSP for the capacity building of professionals engaged in the institutional response to domestic and gender-based violence, as well as additional capacity-building activities planned under the FBiH Strategy for Prevention and Protection against Domestic Violence 2024–2027; and

Given the validated training modules and programs developed by the FBiH MoI, FBiH MLSP, and the FBiH Minsitry of Health (MoH), as well as opportunities to ensure budget and institutional sustainability of these programs at FBiH and cantonal level where appropriate,

The following are recommended for:

Relevant ministries:

Assess existing capacity-building programs, including training modules and materials, to determine their adaptability, validation, and suitability for training professionals on the Law and relevant bylaws;

Identify the number and ranks of professionals to be trained, estimate the necessary costs, and develop an implementation timeline in co-ordination with relevant cantonal ministries; and

Propose mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of mandatory training programs and the necessary budget, targeting an adequate timeframe for the training of professionals working on prevention and response in cases of violence, based on improved validated training programs, in order to achieve comprehensive, unified, and harmonized procedures in cases of domestic and violence against women, and

Secure funding for the implementation of those programs through public budgets and with the international project support.

Chairs of committees:

Advocate with relevant committees’ counterparts at the cantonal level to secure institutional and budgetary support for the implementation of the Law;

Advocate for the allocation of necessary funding for the work of parliamentary committees, which would include support for field visits, sessions and debates relevant to the committees’ respective legislative and oversight activities;

Advocate for strengthening of co-operation and co-ordination of the FBiH Parliament’s committees with corresponding committees across different levels of government, which contributes to expanding committees’ capacities, positive dialogue and safeguarding stability.