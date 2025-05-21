FiJack Entertainment Puts the Spotlight on the Midwest with Breakout Acts Tyler Shields and Todd Kieffer

Tyler Shields - Wreckin The Night Todd Kieffer - Live In Concert

Flyover Country No More: FiJack Entertainment Ignites the Heartland Music Scene with Breakout Artists Tyler Shields and Todd Kieffer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next big wave of American music isn’t coming from the coasts — it’s roaring straight out of the heartland. Since 2023, FiJack Entertainment Coalition has been on a mission: to discover, develop, and elevate the most exciting new voices rising out of the Central U.S. In an era where TikTok trends and streaming stats can turn bedroom artists into chart-toppers overnight, FiJack is proving that high-quality production and grassroots hustle still matter — and that Middle America is more than ready for the spotlight.Now in 2025, FiJack is turning up the volume with the addition of two powerhouse artists: Tyler Shields from Nebraska and Todd Kieffer out of South Dakota. Shields burst onto the scene this past spring with her debut single “Wreckin’ The Night”, a genre-blurring anthem dripping with confidence and raw energy. Her electric debut performance in March left audiences buzzing, and she’s riding that wave with her next single “I Love The Waves”, set to drop this June, just in time to become the summer’s lakeside soundtrack. With a return to the studio scheduled for August, Shields is poised to make 2025 her breakout year.Meanwhile, Todd Kieffer has been earning his stripes with relentless gigging, songwriting, and turning small-town stages into sacred spaces. He will have a new single landing on streaming platforms at the end of May, capturing the emotional grit and heartland soul that’s been winning over crowds from Deadwood to Nashville. You will also want to keep your ears open for Todd’s follow-up single, “Tennessee Ten,” which is set to release this summer.“These artists are showing that you don’t need an L.A. zip code or a major label advance to make something real happen,” says Luke Mills, co-founder of FiJack Entertainment. “We created FiJack to bridge that gap — to provide top-tier production, creative guidance, and access to the resources artists need to bring their visions to life.” This has become very apparent as Fijack has recently made a major splash in the Texas music scene and is poised to bring several artists from Texas, Oklahoma, and the Louisiana area into the fold. The current trajectory has the Fijack team planning showcases between the Austin and Dallas areas.One of those resources is CR Pendleton, a multi-award-nominated producer who’s become a secret weapon for the FiJack roster. “It’s not just CR’s technical skills that make the tracks shine — it’s how he taps into the artist’s vision and brings it to life,” Mills adds. With two decades of industry relationships and a fresh, artist-first approach, FiJack Entertainment is proving that great music can come from anywhere — and that “flyover country” might just be America’s next musical capital.Follow FiJack and their artists on social media as they continue to reshape the musical map, one amazing track at a time.

