New Voices, Big Moves: 3rd Rail Records Blazes Into Summer 2025

3rd Rail Records Turns Up the Heat with New Music

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3rd Rail Records is rolling full steam into summer 2025 with new music, major live performances, and career-defining moments from a powerhouse roster of emerging talent. From country grit to genre-bending covers, the label’s lineup is proving why the roster has some of the fastest-rising names in independent music.KC CameronKnown for his traditional sound rooted in storytelling, KC Cameron is preparing to break new ground with the release of "For Better or Worse." The track brings a fresh, emotional layer to his signature style and serves as a preview of what’s to come on his upcoming full-length project, due out by the end of the year. Fans can catch Cameron performing all summer long, with live performance dates stretching from Michigan to Sturgis.Kyle SaylerFollowing the breakout success of his cover of Matchbox Twenty ’s “3AM”, Kyle Sayler continues to build momentum. After lighting up the main stage at the 2024 Nebraska State Fair, Sayler is set to hit some of the Midwest’s biggest festivals and venues this summer. His next single, "It Found Me," drops in summer 2025 and promises to be a standout anthem of the season.Tim ZachAfter making waves with his raw and resonant single "How I Was Raised," country artist Tim Zach returns this summer with "Nightmares"— a bold, emotional track that dives deep into themes of doubt, struggle, and perseverance. Known for his blue-collar authenticity and unwavering honesty, Zach’s upcoming release is poised to further solidify his status as one of the Midwest’s most respected voices in country music.Amy KincaidNow calling South Carolina home, rising country-pop artist Amy Kincaid is making waves with her twangy and powerful take on The All-American Rejects ’ “Dirty Little Secret.” Earlier this year, she released her debut single "Catch You When You Fall" on 3rd Rail Records. With a lineup of new releases and performance dates ahead, Kincaid is poised for a standout year.Cole RyanBased in Denver, CO, Cole Ryan is set to release his newest track "Another Day" later this summer. Performing as a duo alongside his musical partner, Brendan Kerns, Ryan has been generating buzz with high-energy live performances, especially during their standout debut at the FiJack Showcase earlier this year. Expect more from this duo as they continue to carve out their space in the country-rock scene.About 3rd Rail Records3rd Rail Records is an independent music sub-label of AMC Label Group dedicated to amplifying authentic voices in the heart of the country. 3rd Rail is proud to support a diverse roster of emerging talent across the country and is currently accepting submissions for new artists.

