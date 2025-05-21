WOW24-7 Named a High Performer in G2’s Spring 2025 Contact Center Report

Our Experience Center model is proving that customer experience, when done right, can be the single most strategic differentiator in today’s competitive markets” — Denys Dubner

AFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOW24-7, a global BPO provider of Experience Centers, today announced that its flagship services have been named a High Performer in the Spring 2025 G2 Contact Center Report, the world’s most trusted source for software and services reviews.This recognition is based on the authentic voices of verified WOW24-7 users who participated in the G2 review process. Each score and ranking in the report reflect how real customers evaluate product capabilities, satisfaction, and overall impact.“Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “Congratulations to WOW24-7 for earning a coveted spot in our reports this season, a recognition powered by the authentic reviews of their customers.”Experience Centers by WOW24-7 achieved High Performer status thanks to outstanding user feedback across categories including agent experience, ease of onboarding, customer satisfaction, and overall platform value. To qualify for inclusion, WOW24-7 received 10+ verified reviews within the quarter.This milestone reflects WOW24-7’s growing role in helping CX leaders redefine contact centers from reactive cost centers into proactive growth engines. With enterprise-grade capabilities, WOW24-7’s Experience Centers are engineered to deliver business outcomes, not just service tickets.“This isn’t just recognition, it’s validation,” said Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7. “Our Experience Center model is proving that customer experience, when done right, can be the single most strategic differentiator in today’s competitive markets.”Learn more about what real users are saying, or leave your own review, on WOW24-7’s G2 Review Page: https:// www.g2.com /categories/contact-center-outsourcing-services.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business; including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com About WOW24-7At WOW24-7, we are redefining customer experience through our groundbreaking Experience Centers, where human expertise meets enterprise-grade AI, performance management, and analytics. We don’t just solve problems—we create new possibilities.From reimagining Voice of the Customer (VoC) strategies to building outsourced teams that feel like an in-house extension, WOW24-7 transforms CX into a strategic catalyst for innovation, loyalty, and business growth.Instead of merely scaling operations or cutting costs, WOW24-7 empowers businesses to turn customer experience into a revenue-driving asset. We don’t just support your customers—we evolve how you engage, grow, and thrive long-term. Visit WOW24-7.Com today.Media Contact:Tracy A. Wehringer, MBATracy_Wehringer@wow24-7.io+1 609.273.0796

