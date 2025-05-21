Love Without Boundaries, Uganda’s Largest Provider of Family-Based Care, Expands Foster Care to Lira and Jinja

Ugandan child joins her loving foster family. A foster mother in Uganda shares a moment of joy with the two boys she lovingly cares for through Love Without Boundaries’ family-based foster care program.

LWB expands family-based foster care to Lira and Jinja, providing loving homes as alternatives to orphanages across Uganda.

Every child deserves to grow up in the arms of a loving family.” — Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO Love Without Boundaries

JINJA, UGANDA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB) is proud to announce the launch of two new foster care programs in Lira (north) and Jinja (east), marking a major expansion of its family-based care initiative in Uganda. These programs offer children safe, loving homes as a powerful alternative to institutional care.LWB is Uganda’s largest provider of family-based foster care , working closely with national and government leaders to transition away from the current orphanage system. This shift towards family-based care is driven by research that shows children raised in families tend to have stronger emotional, social, and cognitive development compared to those raised in institutions.“Every child deserves to grow up in the arms of a loving family,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of Love Without Boundaries. “Uganda’s national government is working hard to close all unlicensed orphanages, and our new programs in Lira and Jinja will help make that vision a reality in two additional communities with urgent needs.”Planning for the new foster care programs began in January 2025. By February, four new social workers had been hired and trained by experienced LWB staff. Early inception meetings with local government officials helped lay the groundwork for collaboration and trust which are both critical components for successful community engagement.To raise awareness and recruit foster families, LWB launched mobilization campaigns through radio broadcasts, churches, and community leaders. By April, more than 30 families in Lira had expressed interest in fostering. Many are now undergoing assessment and training. In Jinja, where probation officers had long struggled to engage the community, LWB’s outreach led to strong participation and renewed optimism among local leaders.In Jinja, 35 families participated in a five-day foster care training held April 7–11. While some initially questioned the time commitment, many later shared how transformative the experience had been. Families left feeling equipped, connected, and motivated—prepared not only for the joys of fostering, but for the real challenges it can bring. In Lira, nine families were initially assessed and have already welcomed children into their homes. Additional training for newly assessed families is scheduled for July.These new programs are already changing lives. In Jinja, four children (aged one to five) were placed in foster-to-adopt homes in April. In Lira, ten children have entered foster care, and one child has already been successfully reunified with his biological family.Five-year-old Jude was found alone and disoriented after becoming separated from his family on a long walk to a funeral. While authorities searched for his relatives, Jude was cared for by a compassionate LWB foster family who offered safety, warmth, and comfort. Within ten days, thanks to coordinated efforts between police, probation officers, and LWB’s social work team, Jude was back in his father’s arms.One of the children now thriving in Lira is Norah, a six-year-old girl with cerebral palsy and developmental challenges. Abandoned by her mother and severely neglected by her father, Norah lived in extreme conditions - often left alone, unsupervised, and without basic hygiene or care. That changed the day Ms. Angom, a local teacher, saw Norah drinking dirty water from a drainage pipe. She intervened without hesitation and called local authorities. Now an official LWB foster mom, Ms. Angom is providing full-time family care to Norah. The little girl is receiving therapy, preparing for a possible surgery to help her walk, and perhaps most exciting, getting ready to attend school for the very first time. “We thank God for such a loving family for our dear Norah,” wrote LWB foster care staff in a recent report. “Her smile and progress are a testimony to what love and support can do.”Love Without Boundaries is an international nonprofit working to transform the lives of vulnerable children through foster care, education, medical care, and nutrition. LWB believes that every child deserves dignity, belonging, and hope - and works in countries around the world to make that vision a reality.

