revolv Real Estate Launches Orange Key Academy to Train and Empower the Next Generation of Real Estate Professionals

Turning Ambition into Action: Orange Key Academy is Building Real Estate Careers from Foundation to Fruition

Orange Key Academy is more than a school, it’s a launchpad. We’re giving future agents the tools, support, and mindset they need to build real, lasting success.” — Cory DaSilva, revolv Broker, Orange Key Academy Co-Founder and Instructor

SOMERSET, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to redefine real estate education, revolv Real Estate , a forward-thinking brokerage headquartered in Somerset, Massachusetts, with a growing presence in Dartmouth, has officially launched its education initiative, Orange Key Academy . Designed as a full-scale real estate career accelerator, Orange Key Academy delivers state-approved licensing courses, hands-on business training and long-term mentorship opportunities—all under one roof.The mission of Orange Key Academy is clear: Real estate is a notoriously unforgiving career path, but it doesn’t have to be. The academy exists to provide agents—new and seasoned—with every tool necessary to succeed in the fast-paced world of real estate. With registration now open, the school is already enrolling new students and equipping them to thrive from day one.“We didn’t want to create ‘just another real estate school,’” said Cory DaSilva, licensed instructor, managing broker of revolv and co-founder of Orange Key Academy. “We set out to build a complete ecosystem for success. From exam prep to real-world sales and negotiation techniques, we’re not just helping students pass a test—we’re helping them build careers.”From licensing to lifelong learning: A career launchpad, not just a classroomAt Orange Key Academy, students start with “Mastering the Essentials,” a rigorous, engaging and state-approved pre-licensing course that lays the groundwork for licensure in Massachusetts. But unlike most real estate schools, the journey doesn’t stop there. The program quickly moves into its signature second phase: “Beyond the Exam: Career Launchpad.”This phase bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world execution. Students learn:Lead generation and marketing: From digital ads to local networking, agents learn how to build their book of business quickly.Sales and negotiation skills: Real-world tactics to advocate for clients and close deals with confidence.Transaction management: Mastery of contracts, disclosures, timelines and compliance.Technology integration: Leveraging CRMs, MLS systems and cutting-edge tools to streamline operations.Financial and business planning: Understanding how to run a real estate business as a successful independent contractor.Client relationship management: Developing a loyal base of repeat and referral clients.“I’ve always loved coaching, and Orange Key gives me the chance to channel that passion into helping others build lives they’re proud of,” said Christina Maciel, an instructor at the academy and licensed agent in four states. “This isn’t just a job; it’s a craft. And we’re here to teach it right.”What sets Orange Key Academy apartHands-on experience, real-world resultsOrange Key Academy doesn’t believe in teaching from the sidelines. Every instructor is a working professional with decades of experience. With real transaction simulations, personalized feedback and a network of seasoned mentors, students graduate with more than knowledge—they leave with confidence and a strategy.Affordability and accessibilityDesigned with affordability and flexibility in mind, the academy’s courses are structured for all learning levels and schedules. Whether you're a full-time career changer or a part-time explorer, Orange Key Academy’s modular approach makes it possible to move at your own pace without sacrificing results.Support that doesn’t end at graduationThe academy offers continued education, specialty workshops in luxury, commercial and investment real estate, and a mentorship program that connects new agents to top producers in the field.What students are sayingThe school’s early adopters have already made it clear: Orange Key Academy delivers.“It’s amazing to look back and see how much has happened in just over a year, and I owe so much of that growth to the support of Cory and Denis. Their belief in me, guidance and hands-on support have made a huge impact on my career in such a short amount of time, and I’m so grateful to be part of a team that truly invests in my success,” said Kimberly Silva.“Orange Key truly invests in its agents through time, resources and unwavering support,” added Lynette Lacerda, a lifetime real estate advisor. “With the seasoned guidance of Cory and Denis, I feel confident that I’m providing the best possible service to my clients. For new agents especially, Orange Key Academy offers a solid infrastructure that makes it easy to step in and launch a successful real estate career.”Jeremy Hardy, a recent graduate, shared a similar sentiment. “This school elevated my understanding of the housing market to a new level. The modules on negotiation and property valuation were particularly enlightening. The instructors are seasoned professionals who offer practical advice and insights. The course was well-structured, ensuring a smooth learning journey from start to finish.”Beyond technical training, the academy aims to reshape how agents view themselves—as professionals capable of building long-term, scalable success. Jerry Fletcher, a part-time agent turned confident Realtor, credits the academy’s leadership for making that possible. “When I started with Orange Key Academy, I was new to being an agent. Denis and Cory were always available, offering ideas and training to help me succeed. Cory’s commitment, whether through weekly meetings or day-to-day support, has been a game-changer.”A mission that goes beyond the licenseOrange Key Academy was built on a single belief: Getting your license is just the beginning. The real estate industry is filled with agents who enter the field with ambition but little direction. The academy fills that gap with purpose-driven training, a team of committed instructors and a long-view approach to career development.“We’ve taken decades of experience, countless lessons learned the hard way, and turned them into a curriculum that’s structured, supportive and smart,” said DaSilva. “Our students get an unfair advantage because they’re learning what most agents figure out years later—if at all.”In a field known for burnout and inconsistent earnings, Orange Key Academy brings structure, mentorship and confidence to the process of building a business.Driven by the belief that success in real estate shouldn’t be so hard-won, the academy offers this bold promise: We’ll give you the tools to make it easy.Registration is open nowCourses at Orange Key Academy are open for enrollment, with flexible formats to accommodate varying schedules and commitments. Students can access state licensing courses, workshops, live instruction and career coaching from the academy’s headquarters in Somerset or online.To learn more, visit OrangeKeyAcademy.com or reach the team at support@orangekeyacademy.com.About revolv Real Estaterevolv Real Estate is a modern, community-driven brokerage headquartered in Somerset, Massachusetts, with a growing footprint in Dartmouth. Led by Managing Broker Cory DaSilva, revolv Real Estate is built on a foundation of agent success, forward-thinking strategy and lifelong learning. His leadership blends accountability, mentorship and market expertise.

