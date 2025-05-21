Knutson + Casey Welcomes Accomplished Attorney Dan McIntosh to the Firm

Dan McIntosh

Former Steele County Attorney

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knutson + Casey is proud to announce the addition of Dan McIntosh to its legal team. A seasoned trial attorney with more than two decades of experience, McIntosh brings a distinguished background in criminal defense, personal injury, wrongful death, and civil litigation to the firm.

McIntosh began his legal career as a prosecutor in Southern Minnesota and went on to serve as an elected County Attorney for over a decade, winning four consecutive elections. In 2016, he was recognized as Attorney of the Year by the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators for his leadership and success in a high-profile arson and insurance fraud case.

“We are thrilled to have Dan join Knutson + Casey,” said Partner Patrick Casey. “His deep trial experience, commitment to justice, and well-earned reputation for integrity make him an ideal addition to our team and an invaluable resource for our clients.”

Following his public service, McIntosh transitioned to private practice based in Rochester, where he continued advocating for clients in complex criminal and civil matters. Known for his meticulous preparation, strategic insight, and honest communication, McIntosh offers clients a rare combination of prosecutorial insight and defense acumen.

McIntosh has successfully defended clients facing serious charges, securing dismissals in numerous cases including felony assault, sexual misconduct, and DWI charges across Olmsted, Steele, and Rice Counties.

“Joining Knutson + Casey allows me to continue doing what I care about most—helping people navigate life’s most challenging moments with skilled, ethical, and compassionate legal representation,” said McIntosh.

In addition to his legal work, McIntosh is an active community volunteer, coaching youth sports and serving on boards including the United Way, hospital boards, and local sports associations.

Knutson + Casey looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering top-tier legal service across Minnesota with Dan McIntosh as a key part of the firm’s future. Knutson Casey has been awarded Attorney of the Year on 4 occasions, and has been voted Mankato’s top law firm for 3 years in a row.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.knutsoncasey.com or call 507 344-8888

Media Contact:

Knutson + Casey

Phone: 5-7 344-8888

Email: Info@knutsoncasey.com

Website: www.knutsoncasey.com

