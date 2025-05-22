Hostway Joins Forces with PBA to Empower Beauty Professionals with ReadySalon

Alliance Brings Integrated Online Growth Solutions to PBA Community

We’re excited to offer ReadySalon as an easy, affordable, and fully managed solution that allows salon owners and others to focus on their business while we handle the technology” — John Enright, President of Hostway

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hostway, a global leader in online solutions enabling small businesses, has joined the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) as a Visionary Plus Member. Through this partnership, Hostway is making its ReadySalon™ vertical market solution available to the extensive PBA community, providing it with a fully managed online solution to help beauty professionals establish their brand and grow their business online.

ReadySalon provides salon and spa owners and other licensed professionals with a custom designed website, business email, booking, billing, customer management, and marketing tools - integrated under their unique brand. With an optional e-store, ReadySalon enables beauty professionals to expand their business beyond their physical location.

"At Hostway, we understand the challenges beauty professionals face in establishing and managing their online presence," said John Enright, President of Hostway. "Through our partnership with PBA, we’re excited to offer ReadySalon as an easy, affordable, and fully managed solution that allows salon owners and others to focus on their business while we handle the technology."

To support this alliance, Hostway will provide exclusive offers to PBA members, extending the value of membership and ensuring they have access to the best digital tools to establish and grow their business.

Jody Tyvela, Director of Development at PBA, emphasized the benefits of the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome Hostway as a Visionary Plus Member. ReadySalon is a game-changer for beauty professionals, offering a seamless way to establish their brand online, attract new clients, and streamline operations."

Incorporating Hostway’s over 30 years of experience supporting small businesses, ReadySalon is the ultimate one-stop shop for salons, spas, and industry service providers. Its economical, fully managed approach ensures professionals can focus on delivering exceptional service while establishing and maintaining a strong online presence.

To learn more about ReadySalon and take advantage of exclusive PBA member offers, visit https://hostway.com/ready-salon/

About Hostway

Hostway is a leading provider of online presence solutions that empower small businesses to establish and grow their digital footprint. Trusted by top-tier strategic partners and small businesses alike, Hostway delivers domain names, email, websites, ecommerce, and marketing tools through a seamless, integrated customer experience. Hostway is one of the trusted brands of NetNation.

PR Contact

Tracy Venters

Town Crier Marketing Group

tracy@towncriergroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.