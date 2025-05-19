NetNation Acquires AI Powered Website Builder Yola

Yola Expands NetNation’s Reach to Over 15 Million Users and Strengthens its Strategic Partner Ecosystem

This acquisition expands our capabilities, strengthens global partnerships, and accelerates our mission to help small businesses not just get online - but grow and succeed online.” — John Enright, President of NetNation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetNation, a global leader in white-labeled online solutions for small businesses, today announced the acquisition of Yola, Inc., an AI-powered website builder platform that has enabled over 15 million users to build highly functional, professional websites since 2007. The acquisition marks a major step forward in NetNation’s mission to deliver seamless, scalable online presence solutions to small businesses through strategic partners.

Yola’s intuitive platform uses artificial intelligence to help small business owners quickly and easily build full-featured, beautifully designed websites that deliver tangible results. This acquisition comes at a time when AI is transforming how small businesses establish and grow their online presence, aligning with the increasing integration of business formation and digital solutions. The sophisticated AI engine further accelerates design services and the development of customized small business solutions.

Both NetNation and Yola have earned reputations for serving small business owners through powerful alliances with some of the world’s largest brands, including telcos, cable companies, business formation services, and other B2B service providers. Yola’s talented team of developers, support representatives, and product designers will join the NetNation portfolio, bringing their expertise and passion for creating friction-free customer experiences.

“Yola has built a best-in-class platform that simplifies online success for business owners,” said John Enright, President of NetNation. “We’re excited to welcome their exceptional team and technology into the NetNation family. This acquisition enables us to expand our capabilities, strengthen our global partnerships, and accelerate our shared mission of helping small businesses not just get online - but grow and succeed online.”

“Our vision has always been to make it effortless for small businesses to build and grow their online presence,” said Brent Viljoen, Chief Executive Officer at Yola. “By joining forces with NetNation, we gain the reach, resources, and shared commitment to take that vision even further - delivering real value for our users and strategic partners alike.”

Yola will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the NetNation portfolio in the short term, with platform integration and product enhancements planned for the months ahead.

About NetNation

NetNation is a leading provider of white-labeled online presence solutions that empower small businesses to establish and grow their digital footprint. Trusted by top-tier strategic partners, NetNation delivers domain names, email, websites, ecommerce, and marketing tools through a seamless, branded experience.

About Yola

Yola is an AI-powered website builder trusted by more than 15 million users across the globe. Focused on design intelligence and ease of use, Yola enables small businesses to launch beautiful, high-performing websites in minutes. - quickly, confidently, and without needing to write a single line of code.



PR Contact

Tracy Venters

Town Crier Marketing Group

tracy@towncriergroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.