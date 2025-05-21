Blue Earth County Court Awards $850,000 Judgment to Plaintiff in Case Against Former AT&T Store Manager

Cell Phone Data Randall Knutson

Phone data stolen by store manager Boone

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Earth County District Court has entered a judgment in the amount of $850,000 in favor of Lauren Strahan, the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit filed against Josh Boone, former manager of a Mankato AT&T-authorized retail store (Court file 07-CV-22-2978). The judgment was entered on November 14, 2024, following a court hearing in which Boone failed to respond to the claims against him.

Ms. Strahan, who was represented by attorney Randy Knutson of Knutson Casey Law Firm, brought multiple civil claims against Boone related to his conduct while employed at the AT&T-affiliated store. Strahan claimed that when she turned her phone in for a new one, store manager Boone did not erase or wipe her phone as required, but instead took her phone and accessed her private information and photographs. Boone then used her phone data and photos to make a Bumble accounts in her name, and then distributed her photos. A search warrant executed at Boone’s residence by law enforcement found numerous iphones and ipads, which Boone had improperly taken from the AT&T store.

After properly serving Boone and providing the Court with evidence, including affidavits and supporting documentation, the Court found that Boone had failed to answer, plead, or otherwise participate in the legal proceedings.

In its findings, the Court held that:

• Boone was in default for failing to respond to the Complaint as required by Minnesota law.

• Ms. Strahan’s claims—specifically those outlined in Counts I, V, and XI—were fully supported by the record.

• The plaintiff was entitled to $850,000.00 in damages resulting from Boone’s actions.

The claims against the other defendants in the case—Prime Comms Retail, LLC and AT&T Mobility, LLC—were dismissed by the court are currently under appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

“This judgment represents an important step toward justice for Ms. Strahan,” said attorney Randy Knutson. “No one should have to go through what she experienced, and we are pleased that the Court recognized the seriousness of the matter and awarded substantial damages to help her begin to move forward. We should all have the right to privacy when it comes to the information on our phones”.

