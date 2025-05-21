Creatio Enhances Marketplace and Academy Features to Elevate the Experience of Creators and Learners Alike

New interfaces, enhanced usability, and smarter tools empower users to build, learn, and improve faster than ever before

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, today announced the launch of two major platform upgrades: the all-new Creatio Marketplace and Creatio Academy . These enhanced experiences are designed to support users at every stage of their no-code, CRM AI, and learning journey, from deploying solutions to developing new skills.The updates reflect Creatio’s ongoing commitment to delivering intuitive, high-performance tools that enable organizations to innovate with speed and ease. Both the Marketplace and Academy have undergone complete UI/UX overhauls, with major improvements in navigation, structure, and accessibility. The goal is to make it easier for users to find what they need - whether it's an app to accelerate development or a learning path to grow their skills. The refreshed design, streamlined search, and guided experiences empower users to get value faster, with less effort. These upgrades also ensure consistency across the platform, reinforcing Creatio’s promise of a unified, AI-native experience that adapts to each user’s role and goals.Introducing the All-New Creatio Marketplace – Built for Speed, Trust, and SimplicityCreatio has reimagined the Creatio Marketplace experience from the ground up by redesigning the platform to help users find, compare, and install the right solutions with ease and confidence.This next-generation Marketplace is built around speed-to-decision, with every element designed to help users go from discovery to deployment in just a few clicks. Whether users are expanding their ecosystem with apps, connectors, or templates, the Marketplace is now faster, smarter, and more intuitive than ever.Key highlights of the new Creatio Marketplace include:- Smarter Discovery: Instantly surface top-rated, partner-built apps with curated collections and real-time quality signals that reward excellence.- Powerful Search & Filtering: Reimagined search with highlighted keywords, intuitive filters by industry and language, and precise targeting to help users find what fits.- Transparent Listings: Hero videos, in-depth screenshots, feature breakdowns, and verified user reviews give users a clear view before you click.- Seamless Installation: One-click deployments with auto-detected environments, instant trial licenses, and automatic compatibility checks for worry-free installs.- Version Control & Rollback: Full version history with change logs, build compatibility, and one-tap rollbacks put users in full control of your environment.From first click to full deployment, the Creatio Marketplace now delivers an enterprise-grade experience that’s as frictionless as it is powerful so users can scale faster, with confidence.Introducing the All-New Creatio Academy, Reimagined from the Ground UpAlongside the Marketplace, Creatio has also completely redesigned the Creatio Academy experience—rebuilding the website and learning platform from the ground up to deliver a smarter, more engaging, and scalable way to learn.This next-generation Academy was purpose-built to drive learner success, whether you're just getting started or deepening your no-code, CRM and AI expertise. Every aspect was reimagined with usability, personalization, and motivation at its core.Key highlights of the new Creatio Academy include:- Role-Based Learning Paths: Curated journeys tailored to your specific role, guiding you step-by-step through the skills and knowledge you need most.- Gamified Progression: Earn badges, unlock milestones, and celebrate achievements as you grow because learning should be rewarding and fun.- Intuitive Navigation & Modern UI: A cleaner, faster, and more accessible experience designed to get you where you need to go with ease.- Smarter Progress Tracking: Personalized dashboards help you stay on track, measure progress, and hit your learning goals with confidence.Whether onboarding new team members or advancing no-code, CRM and AI expertise, users can now enjoy a more streamlined, engaging, and results-driven learning experience.The new Marketplace and Academy experiences are available now at creatio.com.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

