Key Trend Shaping the Machine Vision Market in 2025: Revolutionizing Asset Monitoring With Advanced Solutions

The Business Research Company’s Machine Vision Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The machine vision market size has seen pronounced growth over recent years. Rising from $19.59 billion in 2024 to an expected $21.27 billion in 2025, the sector demonstrates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. This surge during the historical period can be traced to escalating demands for quality inspection and automation, quickening rates of urbanization, swift technological adoption, and potent economic growth in emerging markets.

Are there projections for further growth in the machine vision market?

In the coming years, the machine vision market is anticipated to experience rapid growth. Expected to increase to $32.66 billion by 2029, the forecast sees a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to increasing urbanization, the proliferation of smart cities and technological advancements. Major trends during the forecast period are expected to include vision-guided robotic systems, smart cameras & image processing, Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things, and Cyber-Physical Systems CPS.

What's driving the growth of the machine vision market?

The accelerated demand for artificial intelligence is expected to fuel the growth of the machine vision market in the future. Artificial Intelligence AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence processes by computer systems. Artificial Intelligence AI is essential in augmenting the capabilities of machine vision, subsequently leading to enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and versatility.

What companies are spearheading the development of the machine vision market?

Industry giants operating in the machine vision market include Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corp., Omron Corporation, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, ISRA Vision AG, Basler AG, Sick AG, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Naver, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, Tordivel AS, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, SK Hynix, Azure Photonics, OPT Machine Vision Tech.

What are the emerging trends in the machine vision market?

An emerging trend gaining traction in the machine vision market is the use of vision-guided robotic systems. These combine robotic applications with the assistance of a machine vision system. A robotic arm receives accurate coordinates from a specialized camera that captures an image of an object and subsequently analyzes it.

How is the machine vision market segmented?

Segments for the Machine Vision market include:

- By Product: PC-Based And Smart Camera-Based

- By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

- By Deployment Type: General Machine Vision Systems, Robotic Cell

- By Application: Quality Assurance And Inspection, Positioning And Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance

- By End-User: Automotive, Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals, Electronics And Semiconductors, Pulp And Paper, Printing And Labeling, Food And Beverage, Postal And Logistics, Other End-Users

- Subsegments:

- By PC-Based: Frame Grabbers, Vision Processing Software, Industrial Cameras

- By Smart Camera-Based: Integrated Smart Cameras, Embedded Vision Systems, All-in-One Machine Vision Solutions

What are the regional insights into the machine vision market?

Asia-Pacific commanded the largest market share in the machine vision market in 2024. The report encompasses several other key regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

