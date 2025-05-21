Metric becomes Marketer.com – setting sights on global growth

Metric.tech becomes Marketer.com

Metric rebrands to Marketer.com, signaling global growth and a stronger focus on empowering ecommerce brands with its proven SaaS solution.

Marketer.com is still us - the same people, same vision - but now with an even stronger brand and a more distinct global focus” — Victor Helgeland

OSLO, NORWAY, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Norwegian SaaS company Metric is rebranding to Marketer.com as the company enters a new phase of global expansion. With the same core team and product mission, the new name reflects the company's growing ambitions and deepening commitment to becoming the preferred growth solution for ecommerce brands worldwide.

Marketer.com offers an AI-powered marketing automation solution, initially tailored to the international Shopify ecosystem. Since launching in late 2024, the company has grown from zero to over 500 stores, replacing over 400 digital agencies with its all-in-one solution for smarter ads, dynamic creatives, and data-driven decisions.

– Metric has so far been a huge success, and this rebrand is simply the next step in our evolution. Marketer.com is still us - the same people, same vision - but now with an even stronger brand and a more distinct global focus, says Victor Helgeland, co-founder and newly appointed CEO of Marketer.com.

Helgeland, who previously served as CCO, took over as CEO in April. Under his leadership, the company is currently executing a 7-month growth sprint to reach $10 million in ARR by October, while maintaining full transparency with weekly progress updates via social media.

Since inception, the mission has been to help businesses sell smarter and faster than humans. Marketer.com reduces friction, increases efficiency, and accelerates the entire sales process, not just supporting it but executing it end-to-end. From forecasts, insights, analytics, suggested and automated actions to secure growth for e-commerce operators and owners, Marketer.com delivers a complete, self-operating solution.

The rebrand to Marketer.com signals more than just a name change. Backed by co-company builder Vergence, the company is doubling down on product innovation, design, and scale, with a firm belief that global ecommerce growth is no longer about agencies, but about intelligent, automated solutions that drive real results.

– Marketer.com is built to challenge the traditional sales and marketing mechanisms used by ecommerce owners today by putting the customer experience and automation at the center. We believe real value happens when the product removes friction, feels intuitive, and delivers results without complexity. Product branding and user friendliness is not about decoration, it's about design that makes the user feel in control, confident, and understood – while constantly delivering measurable returns. This rebrand makes that vision even clearer," says Amir F. Habhab, CEO of Vergence.

The name change is effective immediately and will over a limited transition period be implemented across all platforms, with customers experiencing a seamless transition under the Marketer.com brand.

Marketer.com (formerly Metric) offers an AI-driven growth solution for ecommerce businesses. Designed to replace traditional marketing agencies, the solution offers automated campaign execution, creative optimization, and performance analytics - all in one. Backed by Vergence, Marketer.com is headquartered in Oslo and focused on global expansion, with core markets in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

